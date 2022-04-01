ANL 13.01 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (8.51%)
Capital market inclusion, investor education: IBA IStockX Trading League launched

Recorder Report 01 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: IStockX is one of Pakistan’s leading virtual trading competitions, being organized by IBA Finance Club to enhance capital market inclusion and investor education.

This year, Pakistan’s leading broker Topline Securities and fastest growing Fintech Platform, Investors Lounge, joined hands to provide world-class trading and research experience to students during the competition.

The competition, launched on Thursday at IBA Main Campus, will be held for one month on Investors Lounge Platform.

The winners will also get the chance to earn prizes, sponsored by Topline; and paid internships with sponsoring organizations.

Mohammed Sohail CEO and Founder of Topline Securities at the launch of this League said that Topline always believe in imparting knowledge to the students and investment community. “This will provide IBA students an opportunity to learn how to select a company and when to buy and sell stocks,” he said. “With everything going digital this competition on online platform will go a long way in increasing investor base in Pakistan,” he added.

Addressing the launch event, Baqar Jafri, CEO of Investors Lounge said, “Our mission is to democratize investment literacy in Pakistan and educate one million new investors about capital markets. Topline Securities shares the same vision. Together, with our partners, we are all set to bring investor education revolution in Pakistan.”

Sunny Kumar of Topline Securities explained that Topline is always available to provide service and training to IBA students. #

He also said that after this Competition another phase will be launched where Top Performing Students will actually invest funds at PSX and win prizes.

Investors Lounge is giving 1000 scholarships on the platform during the competition.

