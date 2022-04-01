ANL 13.01 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (8.51%)
ASC 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.75%)
ASL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.37%)
AVN 88.35 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.79%)
BOP 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
CNERGY 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FFL 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.9%)
FNEL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.78%)
GGGL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.45%)
GGL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (6.35%)
GTECH 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.92%)
HUMNL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.61%)
KOSM 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.48%)
MLCF 35.87 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.59%)
PACE 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.45%)
PIBTL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.8%)
PRL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.51%)
PTC 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 31.69 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.9%)
TELE 14.17 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (7.59%)
TPL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (7.49%)
TPLP 20.41 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (7.99%)
TREET 34.10 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (8.25%)
TRG 77.89 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (2.15%)
UNITY 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.55%)
WAVES 15.03 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (5.85%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.47%)
YOUW 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (12.93%)
BR100 4,514 Increased By 56.1 (1.26%)
BR30 16,304 Increased By 387 (2.43%)
KSE100 44,929 Increased By 591.3 (1.33%)
KSE30 17,117 Increased By 194.4 (1.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,359
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,973
18024hr
Sindh
575,331
Punjab
505,054
Balochistan
35,474
Islamabad
135,075
KPK
219,062
Engro Energy Ltd to host ‘Pakistan Energy Symposium’ today

Press Release 01 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: Engro Energy Limited will host Pakistan Energy Symposium at a local hotel in Karachi on 1st April 2022. Theme of this symposium is Ushering the Future of Energy.

Engro Energy Limited (EEL), in its efforts to address the opportunities and challenges for market reforms in Pakistan, is organizing this symposium with an aim to bring relevant stakeholders on a platform to deliberate on the challenges of future.

Engro Energy’s VP Business Development, Shahab Qader, while expressing his views said “This symposium is a one-of-its-kind initiative by Engro Energy Limited. As Pakistan is now ready to leapfrog towards a green energy future, the development of a competitive market will stimulate private infrastructure investments, give consumers a choice, ease pressure on electricity prices and create conditions for a fair allocation of risks. The symposium will enable deliberations on the regulatory and commercial aspects of this transition.”

He further said “in continuation of the framework approval and remarkable implementation progress on Competitive Trading Bilateral Contracts Market (CTBCM), we would like to acknowledge the market liberalization initiatives of National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA).”

This symposium is supported by the Government of Sindh, NEPRA, Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce & Industry (OICCI)and Corporate Pakistan Group (CPG).

Muhammad Azfar Ahsan, Minister of State and Chairman Board of Investment; Khalid Mansoor, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on CPEC Affairs; Tauseef H. Farooqi, Chairman NEPRA; Waqas Bin Najib, Member Energy, Ministry of Planning Development & Special Initiatives, Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh, Provincial Minister of Sindh for Energy, Ghias Khan, President OICCI, Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Chairperson, Pakistan Stock Exchange &Karandaaz; Muhammad Aurangzeb, Chairman Pakistan Business Council, Younus Dagha, Chairman Policy Advisory Board, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry;Shah Jahan Mirza, Managing Director Alternative Energy Development Board;Syed Moonis Abdullah Alvi, CEO K-Electric; Ahsan Zafar Syed, CEO Engro Energy Limited, Syed Asad Ali Shah, Member Policy Board SECP, and other notable corporate sector and domain experts will speak during the different sessions of this day-long symposium.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

