Engro Energy Ltd to host ‘Pakistan Energy Symposium’ today

KARACHI: Engro Energy Limited will host Pakistan Energy Symposium at a local hotel in Karachi on 1st April 2022. Theme of this symposium is Ushering the Future of Energy.

Engro Energy Limited (EEL), in its efforts to address the opportunities and challenges for market reforms in Pakistan, is organizing this symposium with an aim to bring relevant stakeholders on a platform to deliberate on the challenges of future.

Engro Energy’s VP Business Development, Shahab Qader, while expressing his views said “This symposium is a one-of-its-kind initiative by Engro Energy Limited. As Pakistan is now ready to leapfrog towards a green energy future, the development of a competitive market will stimulate private infrastructure investments, give consumers a choice, ease pressure on electricity prices and create conditions for a fair allocation of risks. The symposium will enable deliberations on the regulatory and commercial aspects of this transition.”

He further said “in continuation of the framework approval and remarkable implementation progress on Competitive Trading Bilateral Contracts Market (CTBCM), we would like to acknowledge the market liberalization initiatives of National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA).”

This symposium is supported by the Government of Sindh, NEPRA, Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce & Industry (OICCI)and Corporate Pakistan Group (CPG).

Muhammad Azfar Ahsan, Minister of State and Chairman Board of Investment; Khalid Mansoor, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on CPEC Affairs; Tauseef H. Farooqi, Chairman NEPRA; Waqas Bin Najib, Member Energy, Ministry of Planning Development & Special Initiatives, Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh, Provincial Minister of Sindh for Energy, Ghias Khan, President OICCI, Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Chairperson, Pakistan Stock Exchange &Karandaaz; Muhammad Aurangzeb, Chairman Pakistan Business Council, Younus Dagha, Chairman Policy Advisory Board, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry;Shah Jahan Mirza, Managing Director Alternative Energy Development Board;Syed Moonis Abdullah Alvi, CEO K-Electric; Ahsan Zafar Syed, CEO Engro Energy Limited, Syed Asad Ali Shah, Member Policy Board SECP, and other notable corporate sector and domain experts will speak during the different sessions of this day-long symposium.

