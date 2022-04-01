ANL 13.01 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (8.51%)
ASC 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.75%)
ASL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.37%)
AVN 88.35 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.79%)
BOP 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
CNERGY 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FFL 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.9%)
FNEL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.78%)
GGGL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.45%)
GGL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (6.35%)
GTECH 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.92%)
HUMNL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.61%)
KOSM 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.48%)
MLCF 35.87 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.59%)
PACE 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.45%)
PIBTL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.8%)
PRL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.51%)
PTC 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 31.69 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.9%)
TELE 14.17 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (7.59%)
TPL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (7.49%)
TPLP 20.41 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (7.99%)
TREET 34.10 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (8.25%)
TRG 77.89 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (2.15%)
UNITY 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.55%)
WAVES 15.03 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (5.85%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.47%)
YOUW 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (12.93%)
BR100 4,514 Increased By 56.1 (1.26%)
BR30 16,304 Increased By 387 (2.43%)
KSE100 44,929 Increased By 591.3 (1.33%)
KSE30 17,117 Increased By 194.4 (1.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,359
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,973
18024hr
Sindh
575,331
Punjab
505,054
Balochistan
35,474
Islamabad
135,075
KPK
219,062
Most Gulf markets recoup losses; Abu Dhabi gets Etisalat boost

Reuters 01 Apr, 2022

DUBAI: Most Gulf markets ended flat or slightly higher on Thursday, recovering from earlier losses after oil prices plunged on news the United States was weighing its largest-ever drawdown from its oil reserves to control rising prices.

The United States is considering releasing up to 180 million barrels of oil over several months from strategic reserves, four US sources said.

European stocks were set for their biggest quarterly drop since the start of 2020, as eastern Ukraine braced for fresh Russian attacks.

“The Dubai stock market stalled after a series of increases as investors move to secure their gains,” said Fadi Reyad, market analyst at CAPEX.com MENA.

Dubai’s main share index ended flat, as losses in real estate stocks were offset by gains in financial stocks. The index ended the week 3.4% higher, as investors have been flocking to the region after state utility Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) opened for subscription last week.

The index has risen over 10% this quarter, while the Abu Dhabi index has jumped 17.2%. In Abu Dhabi, the index rose 1% on Thursday, after climbing in seven of the previous eight sessions. Emirates Telecommunications Group (Etisalat) boosted sentiment, having ended 2.7% higher, after Nokia said the companies would launch 5G private wireless networks.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index ended up 0.4%, with state-run Saudi Aramco gaining 3.4%. The index has risen 15.7% for the quarter.

