ANL 13.01 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (8.51%)
ASC 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.75%)
ASL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.37%)
AVN 88.35 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.79%)
BOP 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
CNERGY 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FFL 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.9%)
FNEL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.78%)
GGGL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.45%)
GGL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (6.35%)
GTECH 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.92%)
HUMNL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.61%)
KOSM 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.48%)
MLCF 35.87 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.59%)
PACE 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.45%)
PIBTL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.8%)
PRL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.51%)
PTC 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 31.69 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.9%)
TELE 14.17 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (7.59%)
TPL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (7.49%)
TPLP 20.41 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (7.99%)
TREET 34.10 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (8.25%)
TRG 77.89 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (2.15%)
UNITY 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.55%)
WAVES 15.03 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (5.85%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.47%)
YOUW 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (12.93%)
BR100 4,514 Increased By 56.1 (1.26%)
BR30 16,304 Increased By 387 (2.43%)
KSE100 44,929 Increased By 591.3 (1.33%)
KSE30 17,117 Increased By 194.4 (1.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,355
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,793
24424hr
Sindh
575,257
Punjab
505,003
Balochistan
35,472
Islamabad
135,072
KPK
219,026
UN chief urges donors to halt Afghan economy ‘death spiral’

AFP 31 Mar, 2022

LONDON: Afghanistan’s economy risks falling into a “death spiral” without urgent aid, with some Afghans already forced to sell their children and body parts to survive, UN chief Antonio Guterres said Thursday.

The United Nations has reached less than 13 percent of its $4.4 billon fundraising goal for Afghanistan this year, the secretary-general told a virtual conference of donors co-hosted by the UN, Britain, Germany and Qatar.

“Wealthy, powerful countries cannot ignore the consequences of their decisions on the most vulnerable,” he said, after Western nations withdrew from Afghanistan last year and allowed the Taliban back to power.

UN urges world to halt worsening Afghanistan crisis

Since then, the international community has frozen nearly $9 billion in Afghan assets overseas.

Guterres lambasted actions by the Taliban including barring girls from secondary education.

“There is simply no justification for such discrimination,” he said, calling on the fundamentalist militia to deliver “an inclusive and representative government”.

But foreign donors must not abandon the Afghan people, Guterres warned, stressing that some 95 percent of Afghans do not have enough to eat and nine million are at risk from famine.

Taliban bars government employees without beards from work

“Without immediate action, we face a starvation and malnutrition crisis in Afghanistan. People are already selling their children and their body parts, in order to feed their families,” he said.

“The first step in any meaningful humanitarian response must be to halt the death spiral of the Afghan economy.”

Antonio Guterres Afghan refugees Afghan economy Afghanistan's economy Afghan GDP

