ANL 13.01 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (8.51%)
ASC 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.21%)
ASL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.4%)
AVN 88.50 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.96%)
BOP 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
CNERGY 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
FFL 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.52%)
FNEL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.07%)
GGGL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.05%)
GGL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (5.43%)
GTECH 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.93%)
HUMNL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
KEL 3.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.74%)
MLCF 36.00 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.95%)
PACE 3.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.16%)
PIBTL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.89%)
PRL 12.61 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.19%)
PTC 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.57%)
SILK 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.78 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.19%)
TELE 14.17 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (7.59%)
TPL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (8.06%)
TPLP 20.41 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (7.99%)
TREET 34.10 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (8.25%)
TRG 77.75 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.97%)
UNITY 26.29 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.1%)
WAVES 14.92 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (5.07%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.47%)
YOUW 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (13.1%)
BR100 4,512 Increased By 54.2 (1.22%)
BR30 16,306 Increased By 388.9 (2.44%)
KSE100 44,856 Increased By 518.8 (1.17%)
KSE30 17,102 Increased By 178.7 (1.06%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,355
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,793
24424hr
Sindh
575,257
Punjab
505,003
Balochistan
35,472
Islamabad
135,072
KPK
219,026
Brecorder Logo
Mar 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

EU raids Gazprom’s German offices in antitrust price probe

AFP 31 Mar, 2022

BRUSSELS: EU antitrust investigators raided the German offices of Gazprom, sources said on Thursday, on suspicion that the Russian energy giant had illegally pushed up prices in Europe.

The European Commission, in a statement, said its teams carried out unannounced inspections on Tuesday “at the premises of several companies in Germany active in the supply, transmission and storage of natural gas”.

Two sources familiar with the matter said that a main target of the operation was Gazprom, the state gas giant that is accused of sparking an energy crunch in the European Union.

EU seeks end to golden passport schemes, halt to sales of visas to Russians

According to a report by Bloomberg, officials visited offices of companies that included the giant’s Gazprom Germania GmbH and Wingas GmbH, which supply about 20 percent of the German market.

The commission, the EU’s powerful antitrust authority, is currently looking into allegations that Gazprom squeezed its European clients by limiting supply, causing prices to skyrocket.

Gazprom has a powerful hand over the EU with Russia providing roughly 40 percent of its gas supply, mainly to German, Italy and a few eastern European countries.

The gas flow to the EU has become an object of discord in the war in Ukraine, with Kiev calling on the Europeans to cut off their Russian supply line to punish the Kremlin for its invasion.

But led by Germany, the EU has refrained from an energy embargo against Russia, fearing the heavy consequences to the economy, especially factories that would risk short term closure if the supply were to stop suddenly.

Germany and Austria on Wednesday raised the alert level under their emergency gas plans over fears that Russia could cut off supplies.

Given the tensions, the European Union has announced plans to slash its imports of Russian gas by two-thirds this year.

European Commission Russian energy EU antitrust investigators Gazprom’s

Comments

1000 characters

EU raids Gazprom’s German offices in antitrust price probe

No-confidence motion: NA to commence debate shortly

Budget preparation exercise: Process marred by political instability

ECC approves Rs16bn TSG to clear SNGPL dues

China rolls over $2bn SAFE deposits: Finance

IMF warns Russia sanctions threaten to chip away at dollar dominance

PM Imran summons NSC meeting, will address nation today: Fawad

Ghandhara Nissan (GHNL) announces assembly of Chery Tiggo 4 Pro, Tiggo 8 Pro SUVs

US warns India, others against sharp rise in Russian oil imports

Oil prices dive as US considers record reserves release

SNGPL demands 66pc hike in gas price

Read more stories