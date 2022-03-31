Turkey buys 18,000 T of sunflower oil in tender

HAMBURG: Turkey’s state grain board TMO has provisionally purchased about 18,000 tonnes of crude sunflower oil in an international tender, European traders said on Thursday, in line with volumes sought.

Lowest prices in the purchase were said to be $1,896.90 a tonne including cost and freight (c&f) for a 6,000 tonne consignment.

Stocks of edible oil at all-time low

The results are provisional and subject to final confirmation in the coming days. Initial purchases can be reduced or cancelled completely.