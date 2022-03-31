ANL 13.01 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (8.51%)
ASC 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.21%)
ASL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.4%)
AVN 88.50 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.96%)
BOP 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
CNERGY 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
FFL 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.64%)
FNEL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.07%)
GGGL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (7.26%)
GGL 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.61%)
GTECH 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.93%)
HUMNL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
KEL 3.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.74%)
MLCF 36.05 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.09%)
PACE 3.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.16%)
PIBTL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.89%)
PRL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.51%)
PTC 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.57%)
SILK 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.78 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.19%)
TELE 14.17 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (7.59%)
TPL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (8.06%)
TPLP 20.41 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (7.99%)
TREET 34.10 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (8.25%)
TRG 77.80 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.03%)
UNITY 26.29 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.1%)
WAVES 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.93%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.47%)
YOUW 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (12.07%)
BR100 4,514 Increased By 56.3 (1.26%)
BR30 16,311 Increased By 393.9 (2.47%)
KSE100 44,869 Increased By 531.9 (1.2%)
KSE30 17,110 Increased By 186.5 (1.1%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,355
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,793
24424hr
Sindh
575,257
Punjab
505,003
Balochistan
35,472
Islamabad
135,072
KPK
219,026
Brecorder Logo
Mar 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

OPEC+ seen sticking to policy, ditches IEA data

Reuters 31 Mar, 2022

OPEC and allies including Russia are expected to stick with plans for a modest May oil output increase on Thursday, sources said, as the group removed the International Energy Agency from its trusted data sources in another sign of a widening standoff with the West.

OPEC+ is scheduled to hold a full ministerial meeting at 1130 GMT and is seen sticking to an existing deal to increase its May output target by about 432,000 barrels per day.

OPEC+ includes the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) members and others including Russia.

The group has resisted repeated calls by the United States and the IEA to pump more crude to cool prices which rallied to near an all-time high on concerns about Russian supply disruptions after Washington and Brussels imposed sanctions on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

“Saudi Arabia will be keen to avoid falling out with Russia by adding extra barrels at a time when Russian production is struggling,” said Callum Macpherson at Investec.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which hold the bulk of spare production capacity within OPEC, have resisted calls for higher output, saying the group should stay out of politics and focus on balancing oil markets.

The administration of US President Joe Biden is weighing the release of up to 180 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) and the IEA is set to meet on Friday to decide on a collective oil release.

OPEC flags risk to oil demand outlook

Brent crude futures were down 4% towards $109 per barrel in early trading on Thursday.

Ditching the iea

The Joint Technical Committee which advises OPEC+ decided on Wednesday to stop using IEA data, replacing it with reports from Wood Mackenzie and Rystad Energy, a source told Reuters.

The Paris-based IEA advises Western governments on energy policy and has the United States as its top financier.

The IEA did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Some OPEC+ members have been critical of IEA data, saying it was erroneous on several occasions and noted the IEA had advised against further investment in the hydrocarbons sector, failing to foresee growing demand.

“The IEA has compromised their technical analysis to fit their narrative,” the source told Reuters. “This is evident when observing the frequent changes in their recent reports and how far they deviate from other respected agencies,” he said.

The IEA in February revised its baseline estimate of global demand by nearly 800,000 barrels per day, just under 1% of the 100 million bpd global oil market.

UAE energy minister Suhail al-Mazrouei told an industry conference this week that institutions like the IEA needed to be “more realistic” and not issue information that was “misleading”.

The JTC uses the data to assess crude oil production and the conformity of participating countries with agreed output curbs.

OPEC+ OPEC oil output increase russia oil

Comments

1000 characters

OPEC+ seen sticking to policy, ditches IEA data

No-confidence motion: NA to commence debate shortly

Budget preparation exercise: Process marred by political instability

ECC approves Rs16bn TSG to clear SNGPL dues

China rolls over $2bn SAFE deposits: Finance

IMF warns Russia sanctions threaten to chip away at dollar dominance

PM Imran summons NSC meeting, will address nation today: Fawad

Ghandhara Nissan (GHNL) announces assembly of Chery Tiggo 4 Pro, Tiggo 8 Pro SUVs

US warns India, others against sharp rise in Russian oil imports

Oil prices dive as US considers record reserves release

SNGPL demands 66pc hike in gas price

Read more stories