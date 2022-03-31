ANL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.67%)
ASC 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.04%)
ASL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.1%)
AVN 87.85 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.21%)
BOP 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.77%)
FFL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.01%)
FNEL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.49%)
GGGL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.84%)
GGL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (5.12%)
GTECH 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.67%)
HUMNL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 3.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.66%)
MLCF 36.41 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.1%)
PACE 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.33%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
PRL 12.66 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.59%)
PTC 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.31%)
SILK 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.78 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.19%)
TELE 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.19%)
TPL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.84%)
TPLP 19.66 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.02%)
TREET 32.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.13%)
TRG 78.20 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (2.56%)
UNITY 25.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.53%)
WAVES 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.17%)
WTL 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.73%)
YOUW 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (7.07%)
BR100 4,502 Increased By 43.9 (0.99%)
BR30 16,218 Increased By 300.6 (1.89%)
KSE100 44,733 Increased By 395 (0.89%)
KSE30 17,099 Increased By 176.3 (1.04%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,355
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,793
24424hr
Sindh
575,257
Punjab
505,003
Balochistan
35,472
Islamabad
135,072
KPK
219,026
Brecorder Logo
Mar 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Euro holds at one-month high, yen set for worst month since 2016

Reuters 31 Mar, 2022

HONG KONG: The euro held at a one-month high against the dollar on Thursday, having rallied on hopes the war in Ukraine might be entering a new de-escalating phase, while the yen was set for its worst month since November 2016.

The European single currency was at $1.1175 holding its highest in a month, having gained 1.7% so far this week.

“The euro has been one of the biggest winners over the past sessions, part of that reflects the positive news about the Russia Ukraine tensions,” said Carol Kong, an FX strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Kong said sustained euro gains would be dependent on further developments in Ukraine.

At peace talks this week in Istanbul, Russia said it would curtail operations near Kyiv and the northern city of Chernihiv to build trust, though Ukraine and its Western allies dismissed Russia’s pledge as a ploy to stem losses and prepare for other attacks.

Hopes of peace in Ukraine keep euro afloat

Ukrainian forces are preparing for new Russian attacks in the east of the country, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday.

The euro’s gains, as well as a brief recovery for the Japanese yen and strength for commodity currencies like the Canadian dollar, meant the dollar index fell to 97.681 overnight, its lowest level in three weeks.

It was at 97.778 on Thursday morning. However, the yen resumed its decline on Thursday, with the dollar climbing 0.5% to as high as 122.45 yen.

The Japanese currency has fallen sharply this month, dropping to its lowest since November 2015 on Monday, before recovering slightly over the following days.

Intervention by the Bank of Japan to prevent government bond yields rising too high has reinforced the contrast with rising rates in the United States, causing the yen to decline. It is set for its worst month since November 2016.

Thursday’s moves in Japanese assets are likely to be choppy, said CBA’s Kong as it is the end of the fiscal year.

Elsewhere, sterling was fairly steady at $1.3143, and the Aussie dollar was at $0.7509 holding this month’s 3.3% gains, but struggling to climb higher.

In cryptocurrency markets, bitcoin was at $47,240 not too far off its year-to-date peak of $48,234 hit earlier this week.

Euro Yuan Yen Dollar

Comments

1000 characters

Euro holds at one-month high, yen set for worst month since 2016

ECC approves Rs16bn TSG to clear SNGPL dues

China rolls over $2bn SAFE deposits: Finance

US warns India, others against sharp rise in Russian oil imports

Oil prices dive as Biden weighs massive reserves release

SNGPL demands 66pc hike in gas price

WB speaks about focal points of upcoming talks with Pakistan

Modaraba certificates: SECP to introduce law to curb price manipulation

After BAP, MQM crosses over to opposition

PM sees ‘US-sponsored conspiracy’

China cornerstone of our foreign policy: Qureshi

Read more stories