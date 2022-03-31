ANL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.67%)
ASC 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.58%)
ASL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.1%)
AVN 87.85 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.21%)
BOP 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.77%)
FFL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.14%)
FNEL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.49%)
GGGL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.84%)
GGL 17.04 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.06%)
GTECH 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.41%)
HUMNL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 3.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.66%)
MLCF 36.41 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.1%)
PACE 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.33%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
PRL 12.66 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.59%)
PTC 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
SILK 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.78 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.19%)
TELE 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.19%)
TPL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.84%)
TPLP 19.66 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.02%)
TREET 32.73 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.9%)
TRG 78.01 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.31%)
UNITY 25.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.53%)
WAVES 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.03%)
WTL 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.73%)
YOUW 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (7.59%)
BR100 4,501 Increased By 43.3 (0.97%)
BR30 16,213 Increased By 296 (1.86%)
KSE100 44,734 Increased By 396.2 (0.89%)
KSE30 17,100 Increased By 176.9 (1.05%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,355
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,793
24424hr
Sindh
575,257
Punjab
505,003
Balochistan
35,472
Islamabad
135,072
KPK
219,026
Brecorder Logo
Mar 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

China’s factory activity shrinks as Covid hits economy

AFP 31 Mar, 2022

BEIJING: China’s factory activity shrank in March, official data showed Thursday, as the country’s worst Covid outbreak in two years brought sporadic lockdowns and factory closures.

The Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) – a key gauge of manufacturing activity – slid to 49.5, just below the 50-point mark separating growth from contraction, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics.

That marked the first contraction in five months and was lower than expectations from economists polled by Bloomberg.

The fall comes as authorities struggle to stamp out coronavirus outbreaks with restrictions and lockdowns on key manufacturing hubs such as Shenzhen in the south and Changchun in the northeast.

“Recently, clustered outbreaks have occurred in many places in China,” NBS senior statistician Zhao Qinghe said in a statement Thursday.

“Coupled with a significant increase in international geopolitical instability, the production and operation activities of Chinese enterprises have been affected,” he added.

Industrial and services sectors: Activity picks up in 1HFY22

For weeks China has recorded thousands of virus cases each day, after nearly two years of virtually extinguishing infections within its borders.

That has rattled its “zero-Covid” strategy.

Some companies temporarily reduced or stopped production because of Covid, which also hit logistics flows.

The non-manufacturing PMI also plunged, to 48.4 from 51.6, with the service industry significantly hit by the virus outbreak.

Nomura chief China economist Lu Ting expected PMIs to drop further “on escalated lockdowns and social distancing measures”.

“Beijing’s determination in maintaining its zero-Covid-strategy for fighting the infectious Omicron variant will very likely deal a severe blow to the Chinese economy,” he told AFP.

China's factory activity

