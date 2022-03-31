ANL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.67%)
ASC 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.58%)
ASL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.1%)
AVN 87.85 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.21%)
BOP 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.77%)
FFL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.14%)
FNEL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.49%)
GGGL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.84%)
GGL 17.04 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.06%)
GTECH 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.41%)
HUMNL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 3.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.66%)
MLCF 36.41 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.1%)
PACE 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.33%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
PRL 12.66 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.59%)
PTC 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
SILK 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.78 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.19%)
TELE 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.19%)
TPL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.84%)
TPLP 19.66 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.02%)
TREET 32.73 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.9%)
TRG 78.01 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.31%)
UNITY 25.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.53%)
WAVES 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.03%)
WTL 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.73%)
YOUW 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (7.59%)
BR100 4,500 Increased By 42.7 (0.96%)
BR30 16,209 Increased By 292.3 (1.84%)
KSE100 44,734 Increased By 396.3 (0.89%)
KSE30 17,099 Increased By 176.3 (1.04%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,355
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,793
24424hr
Sindh
575,257
Punjab
505,003
Balochistan
35,472
Islamabad
135,072
KPK
219,026
Modaraba certificates: SECP to introduce law to curb price manipulation

Sohail Sarfraz Updated 31 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has decided to introduce legislation to control any manipulation in the price of the Modaraba certificates by the Modaraba companies.

Sources told Business Recorder that the SECP will introduce legislation through the proposed Modaraba Companies and Modaraba (Establishment and Control) Ordinance. Presently, the said sector is governed under the Modaraba Companies and Modaraba (Floatation and Control) Ordinance 1980.

The SECP has also proposed empowerment of the certificate holders by allowing voluntary change of a Modaraba company on the application of the certificate holders.

In this connection, a new provision (voluntary change of Modaraba company) has been proposed to be added in the revised law.

“If an application is made by a Modaraba company, in a manner as may be specified for voluntary change of a Modaraba company, the Registrar may by an order appoint another Modaraba company to manage the Modaraba subject to such terms and conditions as may be specified,” the SECP stated.

Business plan summoned: NA panel approves EXIMBP bill

According to the proposed provision, the SECP has placed a condition on the minimum holding by the Modaraba Company. “To control manipulation in the price of the Modaraba certificates, if any, held by the outgoing Modaraba company,” the provisions added.

The outgoing Modaraba company shall not divest its Modaraba certificates to the extent of minimum holding till such time as may be specified. The incoming Modaraba company shall acquire minimum holding of Modaraba certificates as required, it added.

The enabling provision would also bring investment in the Modaraba by the incoming Modaraba company to the extent of statutory holding as prescribed, the sources added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

