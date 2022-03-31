ANL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
ASC 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.52%)
ASL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.52%)
AVN 86.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.46%)
BOP 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
FFL 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
FNEL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.39%)
GGGL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.31%)
GGL 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.57%)
GTECH 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.74%)
HUMNL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.87%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.79%)
MLCF 35.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.63%)
PACE 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
PRL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.06%)
PTC 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.42%)
SNGP 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
TELE 13.17 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.22%)
TPL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.93%)
TPLP 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
TREET 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TRG 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.1%)
UNITY 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.39%)
WAVES 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.87%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.17%)
YOUW 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,458 Decreased By -7.6 (-0.17%)
BR30 15,917 Decreased By -85.4 (-0.53%)
KSE100 44,338 Decreased By -101.1 (-0.23%)
KSE30 16,923 Decreased By -60.3 (-0.35%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,355
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,793
24424hr
Sindh
575,257
Punjab
505,003
Balochistan
35,472
Islamabad
135,072
KPK
219,026
No-trust motion: ‘Tareen group’ to make final decision today

INP 31 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: Tareen group — a disgruntled faction within the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) – has summoned a consultative session on Thursday (today) to make a final decision whether to support the opposition’s no-trust motion or side with the ruling PTI.

Sources privy to the development said that Tareen group has decided to summon consultative session wherein key decisions would be taken regarding no-trust resolution and Pervaiz Elahi’s candidature for Punjab Chief Minister (CM) slot after Usman Buzdar’s resignation.

They said that the Tareen group has decided to continue talks with Pervaiz Elahi, the joint opposition and government team over the no-confidence motion. A delegation of Tareen group will also meet PML-Q’s Pervaiz Elahi.

It was learnt that Jahangir Tareen group is likely to back Pervaiz Elahi’s candidature for Punjab Chief Minister (CM) slot after Usman Buzdar’s resignation.

The opposition on Monday submitted a no-trust motion against Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in the Punjab Assembly secretariat.

Opposition MPAs Rana Mashood and Samiullah Khan submitted the motion that bore signatures of more than 120 members of the Punjab Assembly belonging to the opposition, including the PML-N and PPP.

The chief minister won’t be able to dissolve the assembly now as a no-trust motion has been filed against him. Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi is bound to convene Assembly session within 14 days after the submission of the motion.

Chief Minister Punjab PTI govt no trust motion Tareen group CM Usman Buzdar’s resignation

