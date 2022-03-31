No-trust motion: ‘Tareen group’ to make final decision today

LAHORE: Tareen group — a disgruntled faction within the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) – has summoned a consultative session on Thursday (today) to make a final decision whether to support the opposition’s no-trust motion or side with the ruling PTI.

Sources privy to the development said that Tareen group has decided to summon consultative session wherein key decisions would be taken regarding no-trust resolution and Pervaiz Elahi’s candidature for Punjab Chief Minister (CM) slot after Usman Buzdar’s resignation.

They said that the Tareen group has decided to continue talks with Pervaiz Elahi, the joint opposition and government team over the no-confidence motion. A delegation of Tareen group will also meet PML-Q’s Pervaiz Elahi.

It was learnt that Jahangir Tareen group is likely to back Pervaiz Elahi’s candidature for Punjab Chief Minister (CM) slot after Usman Buzdar’s resignation.

The opposition on Monday submitted a no-trust motion against Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in the Punjab Assembly secretariat.

Opposition MPAs Rana Mashood and Samiullah Khan submitted the motion that bore signatures of more than 120 members of the Punjab Assembly belonging to the opposition, including the PML-N and PPP.

The chief minister won’t be able to dissolve the assembly now as a no-trust motion has been filed against him. Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi is bound to convene Assembly session within 14 days after the submission of the motion.