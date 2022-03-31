Letter: PM takes cabinet members into confidence

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday summoned a special session of the federal cabinet. The prime minister took the participants of the meeting into confidence about the foreign letter he talked about at a public gathering in Islamabad, which was proof of a “foreign conspiracy” to topple his government.

In a post-cabinet talk with the media, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said that the federal cabinet had proposed to bring the letter, encompassing conspiracy against the government, before the National Security Committee. He said the cabinet also proposed to discuss the matter in an in-camera session of the parliament. The Minister of State said “Prime Minister Imran Khan will not compromise on independent foreign policy of the country” while adding that our government will not be dishonest with the public of the country.

While talking about the MQM-P members’ resignation after their party announced that it will support Opposition’s no-confidence motion, he expressed hope that the MQM-P will review its decision after knowing the facts.

Farrukh Habib said the entire nation is supporting Imran Khan who is determined to fight till the last ball.

Separately, PTI’s Senator Faisal Javed Khan while talking about the content of letter, said that the letter clearly mentioned the vote of no-confidence move and it further incorporated that if it fails, Pakistan will have to face the consequences. He further said Pakistan doesnot want to derail the relations with any country but Pakistan stands by with its independent foreign policy too.

He said the letter has things which could benefit PM Imran Khan and opposition will be exposed but disclosing the content would not be in favour of Pakistan.

Responding to a question regarding number of votes for the no-confidence motion, he said voting has yet to take place. Voting day is important and where you will see that opposition will not be able to complete its number of votes.

Earlier, the ruling PTI’s Senator Faisal Javed Khan announced that Prime Minister Imran Khan has “postponed” his address to the nation that was scheduled to take place.

Without giving any reason, Faisal wrote on his Twitter handle: “PM Imran Khan’s address to the nation for today has been postponed.”

