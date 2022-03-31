IHC directs Rashid to meet Baloch students, address their grievances

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday directed the interior minister to meet the Baloch students of Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) and address their grievances.

A single bench of Chief Justice Athar Minallah issued the directions, while hearing a petition seeking recovery of a missing person, Hafeez Baloch.

The IHC bench stated in its written order, “The Minister for Interior is, therefore, directed to meet the aggrieved students from Balochistan tomorrow i.e. 31-03-2022 and hear their grievances.”

It further said, “A report is directed to be submitted on the date fixed. In case there is refusal to comply with this order, then the Court will consider to summon the Minister for Interior because the grievances brought to the attention of the Court are of grave nature.”

During the hearing, Muhammad Abdullah, a student of the QAU appeared before the court. He is one of the students belonging to the province of Balochistan, who have been trying to attract the attention of the federal government towards their grievances and have been endeavoring to do so by setting up a camp outside the National Press Club, Islamabad since more than a month.

The court observed that Abdullah described in detail the facts on the basis whereof a perception has been created that the public functionaries are involved in harassing the students belonging to the province of Balochistan. It added that the facts disclosed before the Court today, prima facie, shows that the perception and apprehensions are not without basis.

The IHC chief justice noted that students, particularly belonging to the province of Balochistan need special attention by the federal government and they have a right to be heard. “It is regretted that the conduct of the public functionaries has not been found to be in conformity with their constitutional obligations towards the citizens, particularly the students. The State through the public functionaries has to demonstrably show empathy towards the young students, in this case students belonging to the province of Balochistan,” said Justice Minallah.

He added, the facts narrated today by a young student from Balochistan are alarming and grave violation for constitutionally guaranteed rights. The conduct of the federal government, as observed in the proceedings in hand, shows lack of empathy. Later, the bench deferred the hearing in this matter till April 1.

