AC adjourns mega money laundering, Park Lane cases till April 13

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court on Wednesday hearing mega money laundering and Park Lane cases against former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur, and others adjourned the hearing till April 13 due to absence of Zardari’s lead counsel to argue over acquittal application filed under the National Accountability (second amendment) Ordinance, 2021.

The Accountability Court-II judge, Muhammad Azam Khan, while hearing the mega money laundering case against Zardari, his sister, and others and Park Lane case against Zardari and others separately adjourned hearing of both the cases till April 13.

During the hearing, associate of Zardari and Faryal Talpur’s lead counsel’s associate Barrister Shiraz Rajpar as well as lawyers of other accused filed separate applications seeking one-day exemption from appearing before it, which the court has approved.

The NAB prosecutor, Usman Masood, defence counsel, Arshad Tabreza and associate of Zadar’s lead counsel Barrister Shiraz appeared before the court. Zardari’s lead counsel’s associate told the court that Naek will argue over the acquittal application but he is unable to appear before it due to his another engagement. He requested the court to adjourn the cases and his lead counsel will appear during the next date.

The court approved his request and adjourned hearing of both the cases till April 13.

The NAB had nominated Zardari, Faryal Talpur, Hussain Lawai, Anwar Majid, Abdul Ghani Majeed, Taha Raza, Arif Khan, Muhammad Umair, Syed Hussain Faisal Shah Jamote, Azam Wazir Khan, Nimr Majid, Mustafa Z Majid, Ali Kemal Malik, M YounasKudwavi, Zain Malik, Haji Haroon, Khawaja Muhammad Salman Younus, Pir Darvesh Khan, Imran Khan, Muhammad Aurangzeb, and Bilal Shaikh, in the supplementary reference filed in connection with mega money laundering case.

Those who were nominated by the NAB in the supplementary reference filed in connection with the Park Lane case included, Zardari, Muhammad Iqbal Memon, director Park Lane Company, M/s Park Lane Estate (Private) Limited, Muhammad Iqbal Khan Noori director M/s Parthenon (Pvt) Ltd, Muhammad Hanif Accountant M/s Park Lane Estate, M/s Parthenon (Pvt) Limited, an incorporated entity bearing certificate of incorporation under the provision of the Companies Ordinance 1984, and Hussain Lawai, former president Arif Habib Bank, and the Summit Bank.

The other accused included Abdul Ghani Majid, shareholder/director Regent Service (Pvt) Ltd multiple companies known as Omni Group, Khawaja Anwar Majid shareholder director Omni Group, Taha Raza public relationship manager Arif Habib Bank now Summit Bank, Farooq Abdullah area branch manager HBL, Uzair Naeem former AVP Summit Bank, M/s Tracom (Pvt) Ltd through GM south-an incorporated entity bearing certificate of incorporation under the provision of the companies office, Muhammad Saleem Faisal General Manager (GM) M/s Tracom (Pvt) Limited, and Zahir Ismail.

