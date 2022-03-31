ANL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
Newly-merged districts: COAS lauds forces’ role in execution of uplift projects

INP 31 Mar, 2022

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa has appreciated the role of the security forces for providing enabling environment for the completion of socio-economic development projects in the newly-merged districts, vital for enduring stability and sustainable progress of the area.

The COAS was speaking on the occasion of his visit to Corps Headquarters Peshawar on Wednesday during which he was given detailed briefing on prevailing security situation and progress of development works in newly-merged districts.

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that there is a need for whole of the nation approach and unified response to counter extremism and defeat terrorism decisively.

Later, the COAS attended Namaz-e-Janaza of Capt Saad Bin Amir Shaheed and Lance Naek Muhammad Irfan who both embraced Shahadat while gallantly fighting the terrorists in South Waziristan. Governor KP Shah Farman and provincial ministers were also present.

The COAS reiterated the resolve of Pakistan Army to fight against terrorism till elimination of this menace. He vowed that sacrifices of Shuhada will not go in vain and complete peace will return to Pakistan.

