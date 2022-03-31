ANL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
ASC 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.52%)
ASL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.52%)
AVN 86.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.46%)
BOP 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
FFL 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
FNEL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.39%)
GGGL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.31%)
GGL 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.57%)
GTECH 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.74%)
HUMNL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.87%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.79%)
MLCF 35.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.63%)
PACE 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
PRL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.06%)
PTC 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.42%)
SNGP 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
TELE 13.17 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.22%)
TPL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.93%)
TPLP 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
TREET 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TRG 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.1%)
UNITY 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.39%)
WAVES 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.87%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.17%)
YOUW 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,458 Decreased By -7.6 (-0.17%)
BR30 15,917 Decreased By -85.4 (-0.53%)
KSE100 44,338 Decreased By -101.1 (-0.23%)
KSE30 16,923 Decreased By -60.3 (-0.35%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,355
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,793
24424hr
Sindh
575,257
Punjab
505,003
Balochistan
35,472
Islamabad
135,072
KPK
219,026
Brecorder Logo
Mar 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials

Taliban’s push to the past

31 Mar, 2022

EDITORIAL: No beard, no work: Taliban ordered government employees on Monday. A day before they off-loaded from a national airliner the female passengers who were not escorted by ‘mehram’ or adult male relatives, and they also banned entry of girl and women into the public park when men are there and vice versa. Restrictions on foreign media have been tightened and local media houses warned that their women staff shouldn’t come on screen without wearing hijab.

All of it was unexpected, given the Talban leadership’s assurances as Kabul fell to the Taliban militia in August last year. Assurances were given that the Taliban government would not revisit its forbidding socio-cultural past as it obtained during their first stint in power and pledges were made that there would be no political vendetta. Of particular interest to the women folk in Afghanistan was the Taliban’s commitment that girls would go to schools, women will work in offices along with men and they need not have male escorts as they leave their homes. But that appears to be no more the case. Taliban rulers have now imposed sweeping restrictions on freedoms, mostly targeting girls and women.

Why this stunning U-turn? Why Taliban are turning back the clock in Afghanistan with a flurry of repressive edicts? The answer to these questions is not available so far, except for two conjectures. Firstly, the pragmatists who constitute the young battle-winners and want Afghanistan to be a normal society as around the world, have lost to the old-timers who still cherish to revive the Mulla Omar’s Emirate of 1996-2001.

According to some reports, the push to the past emerged from a meeting in Kandahar last week that was chaired by the supreme leader Habitullah Akhundzada and a decision was made to revive the spirit and action that prevailed in Mulla Omar’s emirate. Secondly, it is the Talban’s reaction to the world community’s unanimous decision to deny recognition and lingering imposition of sanctions. To put it crudely, they say even when on assumption of power in Kabul they changed their socio-cultural and political mindset the international community remained indifferent; rather it worked out a joint stand against their government. So, why not to remain stuck in the groove? And the net sufferers of this disagreement are the ordinary people of Afghanistan, and not the Taliban per se. Even when some foreign governments and humanitarian organizations bypassed the Taliban government and reached the people the relief that reaches the people is very little. There got to be an out-of-box solution.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Taliban Afghanistan situation Taliban govt

Comments

1000 characters

Taliban’s push to the past

After BAP, MQM crosses over to opposition

Lavrov hails China

PM sees ‘US-sponsored conspiracy’

ECC approves Rs16bn TSG to clear SNGPL dues

China cornerstone of our foreign policy: Qureshi

China rolls over $2bn SAFE deposits: Finance

SNGPL demands 66pc hike in gas price

Modaraba certificates: SECP to introduce law to curb price manipulation

WB speaks about focal points of upcoming talks with Pakistan

OICCI urges FBR to simplify tax system

Read more stories