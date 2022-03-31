ANL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
ASC 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.52%)
ASL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.52%)
AVN 86.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.46%)
BOP 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
FFL 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
FNEL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.39%)
GGGL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.31%)
GGL 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.57%)
GTECH 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.74%)
HUMNL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.87%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.79%)
MLCF 35.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.63%)
PACE 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
PRL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.06%)
PTC 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.42%)
SNGP 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
TELE 13.17 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.22%)
TPL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.93%)
TPLP 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
TREET 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TRG 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.1%)
UNITY 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.39%)
WAVES 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.87%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.17%)
YOUW 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,458 Decreased By -7.6 (-0.17%)
BR30 15,917 Decreased By -85.4 (-0.53%)
KSE100 44,338 Decreased By -101.1 (-0.23%)
KSE30 16,923 Decreased By -60.3 (-0.35%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,355
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,793
24424hr
Sindh
575,257
Punjab
505,003
Balochistan
35,472
Islamabad
135,072
KPK
219,026
Mar 31, 2022
World

Italy reports 77,621 Covid-19 cases, 170 deaths

Reuters 31 Mar, 2022

MILAN: Italy reported 77,621 COVID-19 related cases on Wednesday, against 99,457 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 170 from 177.

Italy has registered 159,224 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported over 14.6 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 9,871 on Wednesday, up from 9,740 a day earlier.

There were 50 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 46 on Tuesday. The total number of intensive care patients decreased to 481 from 487 the day before.

Some 524,899 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 660,708, the health ministry said.

