Saudi hosts talks on Yemen war, but without Huthi rebels

AFP 31 Mar, 2022

RIYADH: Talks on Yemen’s devastating war started in the Saudi capital Wednesday, but without the Huthi rebels, hours after the Riyadh-led coalition announced a ceasefire for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The week-long discussions in the Saudi capital are hosted by the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council headquartered there and include United Nations envoy Hans Grundberg and Washington’s Tim Lenderking.

The talks come after the Saudi-led coalition backing the Yemeni government said it would cease military operations during Ramadan, which starts when the crescent moon is spotted on Friday or Saturday.

The Iran-backed Huthis — who rejected joining talks held on the territory of its enemy — days ago also made a surprise offer of a truce and of a prisoner swap. The ceasefire, the first since April 2020 in Yemen, has been respected so far. The recent flurry of statements brings a glimmer of hope in a brutal war that has killed hundreds of thousands.

