ANL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
ASC 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.52%)
ASL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.52%)
AVN 86.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.46%)
BOP 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
FFL 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
FNEL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.39%)
GGGL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.31%)
GGL 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.57%)
GTECH 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.74%)
HUMNL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.87%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.79%)
MLCF 35.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.63%)
PACE 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
PRL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.06%)
PTC 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.42%)
SNGP 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
TELE 13.17 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.22%)
TPL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.93%)
TPLP 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
TREET 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TRG 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.1%)
UNITY 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.39%)
WAVES 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.87%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.17%)
YOUW 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,458 Decreased By -7.6 (-0.17%)
BR30 15,917 Decreased By -85.4 (-0.53%)
KSE100 44,338 Decreased By -101.1 (-0.23%)
KSE30 16,923 Decreased By -60.3 (-0.35%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,355
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,793
24424hr
Sindh
575,257
Punjab
505,003
Balochistan
35,472
Islamabad
135,072
KPK
219,026
Egypt must release detained Coptic Christians: Amnesty

AFP 31 Mar, 2022

BEIRUT: Amnesty International on Wednesday called on the Egyptian authorities to release nine Coptic Christians who were detained for demanding the rebuilding of their church.

On January 22, about 70 people protested in the Ezbet Faragallah village in Minya governorate, south of Cairo, demanding that their church, which had burned down five years earlier, be rebuilt.

Nine village residents were arrested on January 30 and remain in custody pending investigations, according to an Egyptian rights organisation.

They face charges of “participating in an assembly that endangers public peace, and committing a terrorist act with the aim of disturbing public security”, the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights (EIPR) said in a statement earlier this month.

In Wednesday’s statement, Amnesty’s Philip Luther said: “The Egyptian authorities have for years ignored calls to rebuild the church, leaving around 800 Coptic Christians without a place to worship in their village.

“Now, in their shameful efforts to silence these calls, they are arbitrarily detaining villagers, criminalising peaceful protests, and slapping ludicrous charges on those who dare to speak out,” he added.

The Church of Saint Joseph and Abu Sefein was destroyed in a fire in 2016, which some have described as a “deliberate act”, according to EIPR. It was then officially demolished in July 2021.

The church submitted a request to rebuild, but received no response from the authorities.

“Instead of arresting a number of residents of the estate, official and security authorities should have responded promptly to their demands and issued a decision to rebuild the church,” EIPR had said.

Coptic Christians, the largest non-Muslim religious minority in the Middle East, make up roughly 10 to 15 percent of Egypt’s predominantly Sunni Muslim population of 103 million.

The community has long complained of discrimination and underrepresentation.

They have also endured intermittent sectarian attacks, especially in remote and impoverished villages in southern Egypt.

Though a 2016 law on the construction and renovation of churches purported to solve long-standing difficulties in obtaining church building licenses, rights groups argue that it only entrenched religious discrimination.

According to EIPR, authorities have conditionally approved less than 40 percent of requests to build or repair churches since the law came into effect, with only 20 percent granted final approval.

Amnesty International church Coptic Christians

