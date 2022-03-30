Ukraine says Russia is preparing renewed offensive operations

Russian forces in Ukraine are regrouping and preparing for renewed offensive operations, Ukrainian Defence Ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk said on Wednesday.

“(Russia’s) main efforts are concentrated on surrounding Ukrainian forces in eastern Ukraine,” Motuzyanyk said, adding that Russia was still trying to take the southern port city of Mariupol and the towns of Popasna and Rubizhne.

In villages near Kyiv, how Ukraine has kept Russia’s army at bay

“It (Russia) is preparing to resume offensive operations,” he said, adding that Ukraine’s armed forces command had observed some movements of Russian forces away from the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions but did not consider this to be a mass withdrawal.