ANL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
ASC 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.52%)
ASL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.52%)
AVN 86.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.46%)
BOP 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
FFL 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
FNEL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.39%)
GGGL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.31%)
GGL 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.57%)
GTECH 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.74%)
HUMNL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.87%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.79%)
MLCF 35.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.63%)
PACE 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
PRL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.06%)
PTC 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.42%)
SNGP 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
TELE 13.17 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.22%)
TPL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.93%)
TPLP 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
TREET 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TRG 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.1%)
UNITY 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.39%)
WAVES 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.87%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.17%)
YOUW 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,458 Decreased By -7.6 (-0.17%)
BR30 15,917 Decreased By -85.4 (-0.53%)
KSE100 44,338 Decreased By -101.1 (-0.23%)
KSE30 16,923 Decreased By -60.3 (-0.35%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,349
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,549
19424hr
Sindh
575,109
Punjab
504,962
Balochistan
35,471
Islamabad
135,058
KPK
218,988
Brecorder Logo
Mar 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sterling hits three-month low versus euro on Ukraine peace talks

Reuters 30 Mar, 2022

LONDON: The British pound fell to its weakest level against the euro in over three months on Wednesday but rose against the US dollar amid hopes of progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks.

Russia on Tuesday promised to scale back its military operations near the Ukrainian cities of Kyiv and Chernihiv and Ukraine proposed a neutral status with international security guarantees while maintaining its territory.

“European FX, notably the euro and GBP have benefitted from an unwind of Russian risks,” said Justin McQueen, a strategist at DailyFX. “However, given that we have seen significant cross-EUR/GBP buying, aided by narrowing rate differentials, the upside in the Pound has been modest at best,” McQueen added.

Pound jumps to two-week high

Sterling was up 0.2% against the US dollar to $1.3127. Against a strengthening euro, the pound was down 0.1% after earlier falling to its weakest against the single currency since Dec. 23.

Meanwhile, data from the British Retail Consortium showed major retailers raised their prices by 2.1% in March, the fastest annual increase since September 2011 and the fifth consecutive month of increases.

The data signals price pressures are continuing, handing the Bank of England a dilemma as a cost of living squeeze adds to growth risks.

The BoE has signalled it could be prepared to pause its tightening cycle after the next meeting, according to Michael Brown, head of market intelligence at Caxton.

However, markets are pricing in a further 133 basis points of tightening by the end of the year, taking the bank rate above 2.0%.

“There’s a clear divergence here, which leaves the pound vulnerable to downside were hikes to be priced out,” Brown said.

Sterling Yuan Dollar KYIV Chernihiv

Comments

1000 characters

Sterling hits three-month low versus euro on Ukraine peace talks

Plea seeking details of 'written letter' filed in Supreme Court

ECC approves indigenous gas supply to two SNGPL-based urea plants

Banks asked to ensure security of deposits, data

Careem Pay gets SBP’s In-Principle Approval for EMI licence

Aleem Khan's group refuses to vote for Pervaiz Elahi as CM Punjab

Saudi Arabia may raise May crude prices to Asia to new record levels

Power load-shedding may stay in Ramazan

Finance ministry releases report: Intensity of risks may hit domestic economic activities

Government critic prevented from leaving India

Bhootani too joins opposition: Zardari says Elahi won’t be able to form Punjab govt

Read more stories