ANL 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.42%)
ASC 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.48%)
ASL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.43%)
AVN 86.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.92%)
BOP 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
CNERGY 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.88%)
FFL 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.76%)
FNEL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.25%)
GGGL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.96%)
GGL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.81%)
GTECH 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.86%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
KEL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.57%)
KOSM 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.33%)
MLCF 35.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.63%)
PACE 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.16%)
PIBTL 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
PRL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.38%)
PTC 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.32%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.98%)
SNGP 31.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
TELE 13.17 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.22%)
TPL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.26%)
TPLP 18.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.59%)
TREET 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
TRG 76.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.3%)
UNITY 25.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.85%)
WAVES 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.48%)
WTL 1.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
BR100 4,437 Decreased By -27.8 (-0.62%)
BR30 15,862 Decreased By -140.2 (-0.88%)
KSE100 44,163 Decreased By -275.9 (-0.62%)
KSE30 16,857 Decreased By -126.8 (-0.75%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,349
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,549
19424hr
Sindh
575,109
Punjab
504,962
Balochistan
35,471
Islamabad
135,058
KPK
218,988
UK taking sceptical view towards Russian pledges, deputy PM says

Reuters 30 Mar, 2022

LONDON: Britain will take a very sceptical view towards any promises coming from Russia about Ukraine and will respond to Moscow based on its actions, not its words, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said on Wednesday.

“I would be very careful in taking at face value what is coming out of Putin’s war machine,” he told Times Radio, adding that room for diplomacy must still be made. “Ultimately, they need to be tested by their actions and they need to withdraw from Ukraine, not just reposition.

UK sanctions Russia’s largest lender Sberbank

“But I think we take a very sceptical view about anything coming out of Moscow.”

