ANL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
ASC 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
ASL 13.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.51%)
AVN 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.8%)
BOP 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
CNERGY 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.32%)
FFL 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
GGGL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (7.26%)
GGL 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.07%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.73%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.07%)
KEL 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
KOSM 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MLCF 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.69%)
PACE 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.6%)
PIBTL 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PRL 12.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.75%)
PTC 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.37%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.42%)
SNGP 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.64%)
TELE 13.17 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.22%)
TPL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.41%)
TPLP 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.39%)
TREET 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
TRG 77.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.19%)
UNITY 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.28%)
WAVES 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.75%)
YOUW 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.35%)
BR100 4,449 Decreased By -16.7 (-0.37%)
BR30 16,028 Increased By 26 (0.16%)
KSE100 44,236 Decreased By -202.4 (-0.46%)
KSE30 16,902 Decreased By -81.8 (-0.48%)

LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,349
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,549
19424hr
Sindh
575,109
Punjab
504,962
Balochistan
35,471
Islamabad
135,058
KPK
218,988
Osaka breezes into last four at Miami

AFP 30 Mar, 2022

MIAMI: Naomi Osaka moved into the Miami Open semi-finals with another impressive performance as an out-of-sorts American Danielle Collins was brushed aside at the Hard Rock Stadium on Tuesday.

The clinical Japanese star, yet to drop a set in this tournament, won 6-2, 6-1 and will meet Swiss Olympic gold medal winner Belinda Bencic in the last four.

Collins, who appeared to be struggling with a neck injury and has been suffering with a viral infection, will return to the top 10 when the rankings are released on Monday having briefly been there following her run to the Australian Open final earlier this year.

Naomi Osaka brought to tears by heckler at US tournament

But Osaka, the four-time Grand Slam champion, has been in fine form in south Florida and on this evidence will take a lot of stopping if she is to be denied the title this weekend.

“I hope she is ok,” said Osaka after her victory over the struggling Collins.

“This was my first night match so I didn’t know what the conditions were like but I was fine and the fans were great,” added Osaka who hit 12 aces in a match that lasted exactly one hour.

Bencic, the world number 28, who beat Australia’s Daria Saville 6-1,6-2, said: “I have played Osaka before, so I know how it feels to play her.

“I’m really happy I achieved a great result here and everything else is a bonus. I’m going to enjoy and do the best I can.”

In Wednesday’s remaining WTA quarter-finals, American Jessica Pegula will play Spain’s Paula Badosa while Czech Petra Kvitova takes on world number one Iga Swiatek of Poland.

Australian Open Naomi Osaka Danielle Collins Swiss Olympic gold medal winner Belinda Bencic

