PML-N asks PM to show ‘letter’ to parliamentarians in camera

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Tuesday asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to present the “threatening letter” before the in-camera session of the parliament as to which country has dared to threaten Pakistan, besides cutting diplomatic ties with that country forthwith.

The demand of the PML-N, which is a major opposition political party in the National Assembly, comes following federal ministers including Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry earlier in the day announced that Prime Minister Khan has expressed his willingness to share the letter with the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

PML-N senior vice president and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, while speaking at a news conference stated that it would be a threat to Pakistan and not to the prime minister “if there was any threat received through a letter”.

Last Sunday, Prime Minister Khan revealed that he had received a “threatening letter”, which he said was evidence to prove his claim that a conspiracy was being hatched in foreign capitals to remove him from power.

“If he [Imran Khan] is not telling a lie then he should present the letter in the in-camera session of the parliament that should be summoned tomorrow (Wednesday), so that the parliament should also get to know as to who has dared to threaten Pakistan and its people. Don’t we have the courage even to name the country,” he asked, adding that if the prime minister was not telling the truth then he should tender an apology before the parliament.

Abbasi also demanded an immediate expulsion of the ambassador of the country which has purportedly threatened Pakistan through the letter and also cut diplomatic ties with that country, adding that it is what the sovereign and independent countries do when they are threatened by any other.

“This is not a matter of Imran Khan or his two ministers, but it’s a matter of 220 million people. If the letter can be seen by Imran Khan, his ministers and that he is ready to share it with a judge of the Supreme Court, then the representatives of the 220 million people also have the right to see it,” he added.

He further stated that in the 74 years of history of Pakistan, there is no such country, which has dared to threaten Pakistan. “Have we become weakened to the extent that they have started threatening us in writing through letters,” he asked, adding that the entire Parliament would be behind the prime minister if any country has really threatened Pakistan.

“This is our demand that the letter should be placed before the parliament and parliamentary committee on national security so to know which country has the courage to give a threat to Pakistan. Otherwise, the letter will not only come in the parliament next week [after the possible removal of the PM through no-confidence motion], but it would also get published in the newspapers,” Abbasi said. He also questioned as to why the letter has been kept a secret, as it has come to know that the letter came on March 7.

“It should also be determined as to why the threatening letter has been received at a time when the prime minister is facing the no-confidence motion and it should be ascertained that the federal ministers who have levelled allegations against the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif should tender an apology or they should present the evidence before a country’s court. Because you have levelled allegations against such a premier who give permission to conduct the nuclear tests by setting aside the immense pressure from the entire world,” he added. He said that these “tactics” are being used to divert attention from the no-trust move is against the country.

To a question about Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q)’s decision to side with the government, he said that the opposition had advised the PML-Q either to joint hands with the joint opposition or bear the burden of this government. “They have taken a decision now and we congratulate them,” he added.

To another query about a possible decision of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), he said that MQM-P is an independent party and he hoped that it would take the right decision.

Responding to another query, Abbasi stated that it was not known as to whether the military leadership has seen the “secret” letter or not. “If they have seen it [the letter], then it’s a simple solution that it should be shared in the National Security Committee of the Parliament. I have spoken with various former ambassadors who stated that it has never happened in the past that any country has given threats in writing.

If there was any letter, then it is imperative to take the Parliament into confidence,” he added.

When asked whether the opposition has the required numbers to pass the no-confidence motion, he claimed that the opposition would get more than 172 votes the day the voting on the motion will be held.

