Buzdar says he resigned in larger national interest

Recorder Report 30 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Tuesday that he has tendered his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan, as this post was a trust of the people, as well as, the prime minister.

“I would chuck the chief minister-ship after the resignation is accepted,” he said, adding: “I have resigned in the larger interest of the country and party.”

In a statement, Sardar Usman Buzdar asserted that he was a lieutenant of PM Imran Khan and would remain so. If PM Imran Khan stays, everything else would sustain, he argued. “PM Imran Khan is my leader and I would respond to his every call while continuing to stand by the party in difficult times,” he said, adding: “I do not aspire to any post but would always be loyal to PM Imran Khan. Posts are secondary things as the main thing is loyalty to the party and the nation along with the preference for the national interest. I assumed the post of chief minister for serving the masses and worked day and night for the service of the people.”

