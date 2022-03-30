There’s no rift within family: Shujaat

ISLAMABAD: A day after reports of rift within the family of Chaudhrys of Gujrat surfaced after Pervez Elahi accepted ruling PTI’s offer for the coveted slot of chief minister Punjab, the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) president, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, on Tuesday rubbished the reports, saying his “family and the party are on the same page”.

In a statement on behalf of Shujaat Hussain – which Moonis Elahi, the son Chaudhary Pervez Elahi, who is minister for water resources – posted on Twitter, said: “Our family and the party are on the same page. The rumours spread or being spread in media are baseless”.

“Since I’m [Shujaat] considered as the patriarch of the family…all the decisions, taken in the party and the family so far, have my approval, so it’s inappropriate to twist the facts,” he added.

Shujaat said the number of youngsters in the current assemblies was higher compared to the previous assemblies and it was “wrong to make allegations against them”.

He said the use of money in politics should not be allowed as “educated people especially don’t like such practices”.

The PML-Q president said that people who wanted to take political advantage by disseminating false information would not succeed in their nefarious motives.

He added that one should not indulge in propaganda by dubbing an opinion as a decision.

The statement from the PML-Q chief came in the wake of his party’s deal with the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), wherein, Prime Minister Imran Khan agreed to give the coveted slot of the Punjab chief minister to Pervaiz Elahi in return for the support on the no-confidence motion submitted by the opposition.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022