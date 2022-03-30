UG signs MoU with Jiangsu University China

GWADAR: The University of Gwadar (UG) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Jiangsu University China. Universities agreed to cooperate with each other in research, students and faculty exchange and academic programmes.

The collaborators intend to engage in Belt and Road Initiative PhD and Postdoc faculty members collaborative program in the field of Engineering, agricultural science, medicine, management etc. for the interest and benefits of the both universities. President Jiangsu University Prof Dr Yan Xilohong and Vice-Chancellor UG Prof Dr Abdul Razzaq Sabir signed the MoU.

On the occasion Prof Dr Abdul Razzaq Sabir said the MoU would benefit the faculty and students of universities in both countries and would provide the UG with an opportunity to play a vibrant role in the CPEC. Dolat Khan Registrar UG and Saghir Naseem Director ORIC were also present on the occasion.

