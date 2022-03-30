ANL 11.93 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.11%)
ASC 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.54%)
ASL 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.64%)
AVN 87.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.8%)
BOP 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
CNERGY 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.33%)
FFL 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.12%)
FNEL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (6.31%)
GGGL 12.12 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (9.39%)
GGL 15.97 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (7.54%)
GTECH 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.33%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.69%)
KEL 3.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.28%)
MLCF 36.25 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (3.63%)
PACE 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.85%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.61%)
PRL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.94%)
PTC 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.78%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.3%)
TELE 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.29%)
TPL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.55%)
TPLP 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.35%)
TREET 31.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.78%)
TRG 77.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
UNITY 25.86 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.33%)
WAVES 14.47 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.7%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (7.55%)
YOUW 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
BR100 4,465 Increased By 62.4 (1.42%)
BR30 16,002 Increased By 303.1 (1.93%)
KSE100 44,439 Increased By 505.1 (1.15%)
KSE30 16,983 Increased By 189.8 (1.13%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,349
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,549
19424hr
Sindh
575,109
Punjab
504,962
Balochistan
35,471
Islamabad
135,058
KPK
218,988
Brecorder Logo
Mar 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Vietnam’s first quarter economic growth higher year-on-year

AFP 30 Mar, 2022

HANOI: Vietnam’s economy expanded more than five percent in the first three months of the year, the government said Tuesday thanks to a pick-up in exports as the country emerges from the worst of the global pandemic, though officials warned of headwinds.

The communist state has long been a success story among Asian economies, posting growth of seven percent in 2019.

But growth came in at just 2.9 percent in 2020 as the pandemic shut most of the world down, while last year saw just 2.6 percent expansion. The figures were the worst the country has experienced since the mid-1980s.

However, the General Statistics Office said gross domestic product came in at 5.03 percent on-year.

Turnover from exports of goods in the first quarter was at $88.58 billion, up by 12.9 percent on-year, the GSO added.

“While the economy continues to show resilience and is recovering, downside risks have heightened as the Omicron infections are sweeping the country and the Russia-Ukraine conflict has increased uncertainty about global economic recovery,” the World Bank said in a report on Vietnam in March.

“Authorities should encourage exporters to seek new markets and innovate into new products through global value chains and existing free trade agreements to strengthen export resilience,” it added.

After almost two years of closure and strict measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Vietnam began reopening to the world in mid-March, easing medical requirements and quarantine rules.

General Statistics Office Vietnam’s first quarter economic growth Vietnam government Asian economies

Comments

1000 characters

Vietnam’s first quarter economic growth higher year-on-year

Bhootani too joins opposition: Zardari says Elahi won’t be able to form Punjab govt

Power load-shedding may stay in Ramazan

UAE, Saudi say OPEC+ should not play politics

Finance ministry releases report: Intensity of risks may hit domestic economic activities

PRs for SME financing amended: Five-year-old small, medium enterprises to be considered startups: SBP

‘Roshan Equity’, ‘RAAST’ well executed by banks, CDC: SBP governor

EDF: ECC approves Rs4.5bn supplementary grant

Tax relief anticipation: Ghee makers stop clearance of consignments

Voting on no-trust move: PTI MNAs forbidden from attending NA session

Voting on no-confidence motion to take place on April 3: Rashid

Read more stories