ANL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.42%)
ASC 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.52%)
ASL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (5.18%)
AVN 87.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.29%)
FFL 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.73%)
FNEL 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.95%)
GGGL 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (8.12%)
GGL 15.59 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.98%)
GTECH 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.13%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
KEL 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.95%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.94%)
MLCF 36.08 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.14%)
PACE 3.48 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (5.45%)
PIBTL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.94%)
PRL 12.56 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.61%)
PTC 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.13%)
TELE 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.29%)
TPL 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.65%)
TPLP 18.96 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.23%)
TREET 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.29%)
TRG 77.66 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.6%)
UNITY 26.17 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.56%)
WAVES 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.84%)
WTL 1.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.66%)
YOUW 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
BR100 4,458 Increased By 55.6 (1.26%)
BR30 16,020 Increased By 320.6 (2.04%)
KSE100 44,327 Increased By 393.4 (0.9%)
KSE30 16,958 Increased By 164.2 (0.98%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,347
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,355
26924hr
Sindh
574,989
Punjab
504,926
Balochistan
35,471
Islamabad
135,048
KPK
218,968
Dubai shares jump on IPO cheer; most other markets subdued

Reuters 29 Mar, 2022

Most Gulf markets fell on Tuesday, as fears of a drop in demand for crude capped oil prices, while investors continued to steer money toward Dubai cheering bumper response to a recent initial public offering (IPO).

Oil prices extended losses for a second session on fears of a drop in fuel demand in China after the financial hub of Shanghai shut down to curb a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Ukraine and Russia are set to meet in Istanbul later in the day for their first peace talks in over two weeks. However, air raid sirens sounded across Ukraine before dawn, while Kyiv seeks ceasefire without compromising on territory or sovereignty.

Dubai's main financial index rose for the fifth consecutive session with its gain of 1.4%.

State utility Dubai Electricity and Water Authority's (DEWA) IPO to raise as much as 8.06 billion dirhams ($2.19 billion) has boosted sentiment in the region after subscription kicked off last week.

The IPO is the largest such deal in the emirate since DP World in 2007.

Dubai sees best day in nearly 4 months; Egypt sinks 2%

Shares of Waha Capiral rose 1.2% after the company approved dividend distribution on Monday.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index traded flat, with gains in financial stocks offset by losses in the energy sector.

State-run Saudi Aramco dropped 0.6%.

Shares of Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Co jumped 10% in their debut on the exchange, rising as much as 69.3 riyals from their IPO price of 63 riyals.

The region has also seen a boost in IPOs since it listed Saudi Aramco in a record $29.4 billion listing in 2019.

The Abu Dhabi index inched up, while the Qatari index fell for a second straight session, slipping 0.3%.

