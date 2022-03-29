Reopening of Khunjerab Pass to facilitate Pak-China trade, says Dawood

Advisor to PM for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood lauded the reopening of Khunjerab Pass, saying that the development will facilitate the second phase of the Pakistan-China Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

“We are pleased to share that China is opening the Khunjerab border on 1 April 2022,” said Dawood in a tweet post on Tuesday.

“It will not only help in utilisation of the second phase of Pakistan-China FTA, but it will also support the local commerce on both sides of the border especially the fruit and vegetable exporters from the north side of Pakistan,” said Dawood, urging local exporters to take advantage of this opportunity and increase their exports to China.

The Khunjerab Pass, a major trade route between China and Pakistan, was closed in May 2020 to contain coronavirus transmission between the countries. The pass usually remains open from May to November for trade and travel activities between the two countries, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Saturday.

“Chinese authorities have shared a letter with Pakistan regarding the reopening of Khunjerab Pass with us,” confirmed a Pakistani official, saying the border will be reopened on April 1 in accordance with the agreement signed between the two countries in May 2013.

“It is also mentioned in the letter that measures would be in place to prevent the spread of pandemic,” the official said.

Port authorities on the Chinese side of Khunjerab Pass have been instructed to take all necessary measures regarding Covid-19 before the start of the arrival of goods from Pakistan. Similarly, Pakistani border authorities are also instructed to take all measures regarding Covid-19, ensuring the containment of the disease.

Between July 29 and August 10, 2020, Khunjerab Pass was temporarily open to facilitate the transportation of the containers loaded with goods stranded in China.