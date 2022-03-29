ANL 11.86 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.51%)
Sports

Renshaw joins Australia's limited over squad in Pakistan

SYDNEY: Matthew Renshaw has been called up to Australia's squad for the tour of Pakistan as batting cover after...
Reuters 29 Mar, 2022

SYDNEY: Matthew Renshaw has been called up to Australia's squad for the tour of Pakistan as batting cover after Mitch Marsh was ruled out of Tuesday's opening one-dayer and Josh Inglis tested positive for COVID-19.

Opening batsman Renshaw, who has played 11 tests but no one-day internationals for Australia, will join the squad after flying to Pakistan and completing three days of isolation, Cricket Australia said.

Australia will play three one-dayers and a Twenty20 international against Pakistan in Lahore over the next week after wrapping up a test series win over their hosts last Friday.

All-rounder Marsh injured his left hip flexor in training but scans revealed a low grade issue and CA said it was hoped he might still play a part in the tour.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Inglis will isolate for five days after the positive test. All other members of the squad tested negative, CA said.

Test captain Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, David Warner and Glenn Maxwell will all miss the white-ball leg of the tour for various reasons.

