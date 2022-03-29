Opposition has mustered ‘required numbers’: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the opposition has the required numbers for the success of the no-confidence resolution against the prime minister.

“The ‘coward’ prime minister is running away from the contest. Now, the no-confidence resolution has been tabled and the process has started. We are getting rid of this ‘selected’ government and progressing towards free and fair elections,” Bilawal expressed these views, while addressing a news conference on Monday outside the Parliament.

He condemned the role of the Speaker and the deputy Speaker and said that now, the voting on the no-confidence has to take place within seven days and there is no way to escape or save the government.

Answering a question, Bilawal said that now, we would focus on the provinces after the success of no-confidence resolution against the prime minister. “We would like to work with all the parties. Imran’s government has ended. Our numbers are not only complete but abundant. The allies cannot work with the government. The prime minister yesterday said that ‘Aaj Bhi Bhutto Zinda Hai’,” he said.

Answering another question, he said that ‘religion card’ should not be used as religion is not a card but a personal matter. “Politics and religion cannot be linked. When the rulers are incapable of fulfilling their promises, then they start relying on religion. The prime minister and his cabinet ministers on one hand, talk about Riasat-e-Medina and on the other use abusive language. The prime minister is telling more ‘lies’ in his last days,” he said.

Bilawal must not make ‘baseless’ allegations against PM’s family: Rashid

Regarding a question about the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-P), he said that the MQM-P would decide for itself. “We want for every stakeholder in Karachi to work together. It is necessary for the Pakistani economy and progress to focus on the problems of Karachi,” he said.

The PPP chairman challenged the prime minister to show the piece of paper as that he had waved during his speech on Sunday. “This would be the first time in history that any conspirator informs their target with a letter,” he said.

He said that every Pakistani is looking towards the Parliament and would see who is standing with the people and who is standing with the historic price-hike, unemployment, and poverty. He said that every politician will have to support the people for their own political future. “Imran Khan is directionless in the government and will remain so after it,” he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022