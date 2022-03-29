Thatta water supply case: AC reserves judgment on acquittal applications

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court hearing Thatta water supply case against former president Asif Ali Zardari and others on Monday reserved its judgment on the acquittal applications under the National Accountability (second amendment) Ordinance 2021 filed by the two accused after the defence counsels and the prosecution completed their arguments.

The Accountability Court-II judge, Muhammad Azam Khan, while hearing the case regarding award of illegal contract of Thatta water supply to Harish reserved its judgment on the acquittal applications filed under 265-D and 256-K code of criminal procedure (CrPC) by the accused, Ejaz Ahmed Khan and Minahil Majeed.

At the start of the hearing, Zardari’s counsel’s associate filed an application seeking one-day exemption for his client to appear before it, which the court approved. Usman Masood prosecutor NAB, an associate of Farooq H Naek, defense counsel Arshad Tabraiz, and other counsels appeared before the court.

Zile Hasnain Kazmi, counsel for the accused Ejaz Ahmed Khan, while arguing before the court on the acquittal application said that the charge levelled against his client does not fall in the jurisdiction of this court. There is no allegation of corruption or financial gain against his client; therefore, the court needs to acquit his client.

The NAB prosecutor, Usman Masood, while objecting to the defence counsel’s arguments said that the NAB has sufficient incriminating evidence against the accused; therefore, application should be rejected.

Defence Counsel Arshad Tabraiz’s argument over acquittal application of Minahil Majeed. The NAB prosecutor also objected to Minahil’s Counsel’s arguments.

Due to non-availability of Farooq H Naek, arguments on acquittal application of the accused, former President Asif Ali Zardari could not be addressed and due to which the pendency of acquittal application, charge against accused Minahil Majeed could not be framed. The court adjourned hearing of the case till April 5.

The anti-graft body nominated Zardari and 13 other suspects in the supplementary filed in connection with Thatta water supply scam. The bureau had not nominated Zardari in the interim reference and Ashfaq Leghari and In-charge Naudero House Nadeem Bhutto in the interim reference.

In the interim reference, the bureau has nominated 13 accused including Ejaz Ahmed Khan, former secretary of Special Initiative Department of Sindh; Hassan Memon, project director/chairman of the procurement committee for the water supply scheme, Thatta, members of the committee namely, Ali Akbar Abro, Aijaz Ahmed Memon, Athar Nawaz Durrani, Abdul Haleem Memon, Mohammad Farrukh Khan, Mohammad Ramzan, Mohammad Siddiq Sulemani, and Zeeshan Hasan Yousaf, a private contractor Harish, CEO Omni Group Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed, and Minahal Majeed.

