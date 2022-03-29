ANL 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.39%)
ASC 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
ASL 13.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.1%)
AVN 87.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.69%)
BOP 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
FFL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
FNEL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.56%)
GGGL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (6.23%)
GGL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.14%)
GTECH 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.04%)
HUMNL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.72%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.84%)
KOSM 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.08%)
MLCF 34.98 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.03%)
PACE 3.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.48%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.82%)
PRL 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
PTC 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.59%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.25%)
TELE 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.15%)
TPL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.8%)
TPLP 18.19 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.45%)
TREET 30.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.33%)
TRG 77.20 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.39%)
UNITY 25.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.6%)
WAVES 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.99%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.92%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.79%)
BR100 4,403 Increased By 52.6 (1.21%)
BR30 15,699 Increased By 281.8 (1.83%)
KSE100 43,934 Increased By 382.4 (0.88%)
KSE30 16,793 Increased By 136 (0.82%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,346
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,086
18624hr
Sindh
574,803
Punjab
504,894
Balochistan
35,469
Islamabad
135,038
KPK
218,937
Russian stocks struggle

Reuters 29 Mar, 2022

MOSCOW: Russian equities largely lost ground, with flag carrier Aeroflot a notable exception, recovering to gain 5% after touching its lowest since 2009 in early trade.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 1.9% lower at 2,436.0 points. The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 0.9% to 822.4 points.

The Russian government has promised to support Russian companies by buying their stocks with money channelled from the rainy-day National Wealth Fund.

As of Monday, Russia has not started spending the fund’s money on stocks purchases, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said, according to Interfax.

Trading in depositary receipts in Russia remained suspended. Finam brokerage said in a note that the stock market’s slide was continuing in the absence of any growth drivers.

Dominant lender Sberbank shed 3.9%, gas giant Gazprom fell 3.6% and oil major Rosneft slid 1.9%.

Yields on Russia’s benchmark 10-year OFZ treasury bonds were at 13.62%, down from last week’s record high of 19.74%, which is just below the central bank’s key interest rate, but still at levels last seen in March 2015.

Yields move inversely to prices. Russia has demonstrated that it can continue to service foreign currency debt in recent weeks, but that ability will be tested once more on Monday.

Sberbank Russian stocks Russian government Russian index

