ANL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.33%)
ASC 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.78%)
ASL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.17%)
AVN 88.29 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.13%)
BOP 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CNERGY 5.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
FNEL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.76%)
GGGL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.64%)
GGL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.38%)
GTECH 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.9%)
HUMNL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.4%)
KEL 2.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.35%)
MLCF 34.43 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.41%)
PACE 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.86%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.33%)
PRL 12.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
PTC 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.46%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SNGP 30.28 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.51%)
TELE 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.24%)
TPL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.3%)
TPLP 18.02 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.5%)
TREET 30.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.39%)
TRG 77.35 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.59%)
UNITY 25.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
WAVES 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
WTL 1.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.57%)
BR100 4,360 Increased By 9.5 (0.22%)
BR30 15,533 Increased By 115.9 (0.75%)
KSE100 43,615 Increased By 64 (0.15%)
KSE30 16,666 Increased By 8.7 (0.05%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,346
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,086
18624hr
Sindh
574,803
Punjab
504,894
Balochistan
35,469
Islamabad
135,038
KPK
218,937
Evergrande electric vehicle arm to start taking car orders ‘imminently’

Reuters 28 Mar, 2022

HONG KONG: China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group said it will start accepting orders for its inaugural electric car, the Hengchi 5 sport utility vehicle, “imminently” and open sales centres in 15 major cities across the country.

Liu Yongzhuo, president of the electric vehicle (EV) arm of the world’s most indebted property developer China Evergrande Group, made the comment at an online meeting attended by nearly 200 global parts suppliers on Sunday, according to the firm’s official Wechat account. The social media post didn’t say exactly when the firm will start taking orders.

The plan comes as the EV firm has been struggling to secure external investment. Evergrande told investors in a call last week it was trying to rope in investors to help bolster the unit’s finances - a goal it has been pursuing for months without much success.

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output: Nikkei

Evergrande New Energy Vehicle said in November it had been negotiating with potential buyers regarding the disposal of some assets and talking to potential investors about funding.

Evergrande chairman Hui Ka Yan said at an internal meeting last week that the EV company will start mass production on June 22, after getting approval from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology to start sales earlier this month.

The EV firm’s Wechat post said the sales centres will be located in cities including Tianjin, Shanghai and Guangzhou.

