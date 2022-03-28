ANL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.33%)
ASC 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
ASL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.17%)
AVN 88.39 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.25%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
CNERGY 5.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.18%)
FNEL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.4%)
GGGL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.47%)
GGL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.88%)
GTECH 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.04%)
HUMNL 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.56%)
KEL 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.35%)
MLCF 34.59 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.89%)
PACE 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.86%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.33%)
PRL 12.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.89%)
PTC 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.46%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SNGP 30.22 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.31%)
TELE 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.48%)
TPL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.8%)
TPLP 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.67%)
TREET 30.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
TRG 77.64 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.97%)
UNITY 25.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WAVES 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.64%)
YOUW 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.57%)
BR100 4,368 Increased By 17.4 (0.4%)
BR30 15,578 Increased By 160.9 (1.04%)
KSE100 43,651 Increased By 100 (0.23%)
KSE30 16,688 Increased By 30.8 (0.18%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,346
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,086
18624hr
Sindh
574,803
Punjab
504,894
Balochistan
35,469
Islamabad
135,038
KPK
218,937
Brecorder Logo
Mar 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares end higher as miners and financials gain

Reuters 28 Mar, 2022

Australian shares rose for a fifth straight session on Monday, helped by gains in miners and financials, as investors gauged the impact of possible interest rate hikes and the lingering Russia-Ukraine crisis.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.08% higher at 7,412.4, hitting its highest since mid-January. The benchmark had closed 0.3% higher on Friday.

Miners climbed 1.4% in their third straight session of gains, helped by a jump in iron ore prices on China’s decision to boost its short-term fund injection to tackle any tightness in market liquidity.

Australian shares extend gains on mining, energy boost

Sector majors Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group climbed 1.4% and 0.8%, respectively, while BHP Global added 2.3%, hitting its highest since mid-August 2021.

Financials rose 0.6%, supported by gains in the “Big Four” banks.

Westpac Banking Corp rose 1.2%, hitting its highest in about five months, while National Australia Bank added close to 1%, hitting its highest since November 2021.

“The market is rife with speculations that RBA (Reserve Bank of Australia) could lift interest rates by mid-year following a potential rise in consumer prices and wages in the next set of economic data,” said Kunal Sawhney, chief executive officer of Kalkine Group.

Expectations of higher rates dulled the appeal of growth-linked stocks, with the technology sub-index shedding 2.7%, hitting its lowest in about 10 days.

Australia-listed shares of Block Inc plunged 3.7%, while accounting software provider Xero Ltd lost 5.2%. Gold stocks ended 0.7% lower after gaining more than 1% through the session, marking their first session of fall in three.

Bullion prices fell as the US dollar and Treasury yields firmed. Newcrest Mining, Australia’s largest gold miner, shed 0.2%, while Evolution Mining lost more than 2.4%. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 1.2% lower at 11,909.7.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares end higher as miners and financials gain

US-led West seeks to topple PTI govt?

Financial crunch: MoF refuses subsidy on phosphatic, potash fertilizers

Objections of Sindh rejected: ECNEC approves phase-II of Greater Thal Canal

Oil slumps as Shanghai lockdown exacerbates fear of weaker demand

Russia, Ukraine set for face-to-face peace talks

FBR seizes smuggled goods worth Rs450m in Balochistan

MPCL commences first gas from Tipu compartment of 'Goru B' reservoir

UAE will work with OPEC+ to stabilise oil market, says energy minister

Nawaz accepts PML-Q’s condition of chief ministership?

NFT of Mandela’s arrest warrant auctioned for $130,000

Read more stories