Copper, nickel dip as top consumer China’s COVID-19 woes weigh

Copper slipped and nickel succumbed to profit-taking on Monday as COVID-19 curbs in top metals consumer China clouded demand prospects and added to concerns about supply disruptions, while a firm US dollar also weighed on prices.

Heightened coronavirus restrictions in China, with the financial hub of Shanghai launching a two-stage lockdown, could further dampen growth outlook for the world’s second-biggest economy.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.6% at $10,208 a tonne by 0408 GMT, while the benchmark copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange shed 0.7% to 73,090 yuan ($11,466.36) a tonne.

Shanghai nickel tumbled as much as 15% to 213,180 yuan a tonne, after posting on Friday a record weekly gain.

Copper, aluminium slip on profit-taking in thin trade

“COVID-19 outbreaks in multiple cities have put China’s metal demand in check,” ING commodity strategists said in a note.

“This week, markets and investors will continue to monitor the Covid impact on metals supply and demand.”