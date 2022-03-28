ANL 11.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.96%)
ASL 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
AVN 87.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.14%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.53%)
FFL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.18%)
FNEL 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.72%)
GGGL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
GGL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.77%)
GTECH 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.72%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
KOSM 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.62%)
MLCF 33.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.47%)
PACE 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.86%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PRL 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.22%)
PTC 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.19%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
SNGP 30.05 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.74%)
TELE 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.67%)
TPL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.8%)
TPLP 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1%)
TREET 29.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.9%)
TRG 75.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.33%)
UNITY 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.27%)
WAVES 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.33%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.28%)
YOUW 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.44%)
BR100 4,321 Decreased By -28.8 (-0.66%)
BR30 15,278 Decreased By -140 (-0.91%)
KSE100 43,320 Decreased By -230.7 (-0.53%)
KSE30 16,538 Decreased By -120 (-0.72%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,346
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,086
18624hr
Sindh
574,803
Punjab
504,894
Balochistan
35,469
Islamabad
135,038
KPK
218,937
Copper, nickel dip as top consumer China’s COVID-19 woes weigh

Reuters 28 Mar, 2022

Copper slipped and nickel succumbed to profit-taking on Monday as COVID-19 curbs in top metals consumer China clouded demand prospects and added to concerns about supply disruptions, while a firm US dollar also weighed on prices.

Heightened coronavirus restrictions in China, with the financial hub of Shanghai launching a two-stage lockdown, could further dampen growth outlook for the world’s second-biggest economy.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.6% at $10,208 a tonne by 0408 GMT, while the benchmark copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange shed 0.7% to 73,090 yuan ($11,466.36) a tonne.

Shanghai nickel tumbled as much as 15% to 213,180 yuan a tonne, after posting on Friday a record weekly gain.

Copper, aluminium slip on profit-taking in thin trade

“COVID-19 outbreaks in multiple cities have put China’s metal demand in check,” ING commodity strategists said in a note.

“This week, markets and investors will continue to monitor the Covid impact on metals supply and demand.”

Copper

