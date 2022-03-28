ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
ASC 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
ASL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.39%)
AVN 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.92%)
BOP 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.55%)
FFL 7.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.65%)
GGGL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.77%)
GGL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.66%)
GTECH 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.58%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.37%)
MLCF 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.72%)
PACE 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.21%)
PIBTL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (8.63%)
PTC 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.18%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 29.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.6%)
TELE 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.35%)
TPL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
TPLP 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.21%)
TREET 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.88%)
TRG 76.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.92%)
UNITY 25.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
WAVES 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.88%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
YOUW 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.24%)
BR100 4,350 Increased By 6.1 (0.14%)
BR30 15,418 Increased By 7.1 (0.05%)
KSE100 43,551 Increased By 28.6 (0.07%)
KSE30 16,657 Increased By 35.4 (0.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,346
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,086
18624hr
Sindh
574,803
Punjab
504,894
Balochistan
35,469
Islamabad
135,038
KPK
218,937
Brecorder Logo
Mar 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Juices, falooda and ice cream: Rising mercury levels increase demand

APP 28 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The rising mercury levels are increasing the demand of fresh juices and kulfi, falooda and ice cream amongst the masses in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. According to a survey report, a large number of vendors have set up their temporary stalls alongside major roads elsewhere in country to attract the citizens for such delights.

Dozens of temporary mobile carts have been set up by vendors where summer beverages are being sold.

“Summer is the best season for sales because due to the rise in mercury the number of customers especially youngsters were seen enjoying local traditional beverages on roads and shops,” said a shopkeeper while talking to a private news channel.

A customer while commenting said that my family specially kids cannot restrain themselves from eating ice cream and other delights in summer due to its delicious flavors.

Demand for cold drinks, juices and dairy beverages, such as “lassi usually goes up in summer for the rise of mercury, said a road side vendor.

A roadside kulfi vendor said that pedestrians and motorists alike stopped by his cart and fought the heat by eating Kulfi ice cream.

As kulfi falooda is one of the most popular chilled traditional desserts in summer and vendors related to this business are earning double, said a shopkeeper.

Ice cream is an international dessert which is always available in various forms for those with a sweet tooth, said a youngster.

With the arrival of summer various ice cream parlous and vendors in streets can be found offering a wide range of flavours from the basic such as pistachio, caramel, chocolate, mango to more exotic ones like strawberry cheese, chocolate mint, said a street vendor selling Ice cream.

An “Imli and Aaloo Bukhara” drink stall holder said that the juice was better than any other packaged juices and free from any kinds of chemicals.

Imli and Aaloo Bukhara drink was refreshing and was beneficial for the human body, said another customer on road.

Juices falooda ice cream summer beverages Rising mercury levels

Comments

1000 characters

Juices, falooda and ice cream: Rising mercury levels increase demand

Financial crunch: MoF refuses subsidy on phosphatic, potash fertilizers

Shahzain Bugti quits federal cabinet, joins PDM

Objections of Sindh rejected: ECNEC approves phase-II of Greater Thal Canal

Nationwide protests if Afghan girls’ schools stay shut: activists

FBR seizes smuggled goods worth Rs450m in Balochistan

No American policy of regime change in Russia: US

NFT of Mandela’s arrest warrant auctioned for $130,000

Maryam accuses PM of using taxpayers’ money to organise his rallies

Nawaz accepts PML-Q’s condition of chief ministership?

Govt steals the spotlight through its ‘power show’?

Read more stories