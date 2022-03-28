KPRA likely to collect Rs30bn in remaining period of FY22

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) has collected revenue to the tune of Rs.21 billion during last eight months of the current financial year and is by the end of the year expected to collect Rs.30 billion.

This has been told in the 10th meeting of the Policy Making Council of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair.

The total annual revenue collected by KPRA during financial year 2018-19 was Rs. 10.4 billion, 17.1 billion for the year 2019-20 and 21.00 billion for the year 2020-21. The 100% increase in tax collection is attributed to reforms introduced in taxation system by provincial government.

The forum was informed that KPRA has made significant improvement in the ratio of filing and tax registration in addition to improvement in revenue collection. 78 percent increase has been recorded in the ratio of filing during the year 2019-20 as compared to 2018-19 whereas 90 percent increase has been made in filing during the year 2020-21. Similarly, during the last fiscal year, total number of KPRA registration has reached 15,111, which was 11,630 during the fiscal year 2019-20 and 7,808 in the year 2018-19.

KPRA has started the process of a number of new digital reforms to facilitate the tax payers including Restaurant Information Management System and Point of Sale System etc. Work was also in progress on the legal reforms and new legislation in order to strengthen KPRA and to make it a robust institution adding that various acts would be enacted very soon including Sale Tax on Services Act and Infrastructure Development Act.

The chief minister has expressed satisfaction over the performance of KPRA and directed the authorities concerned to further improve the performance in certain sectors particularly in facilitating the tax payers, in making tax recovery system more transparent and to build up public confidence on the mechanism of tax collection.

