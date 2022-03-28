Peshawar: prices of essential kitchen items surge

PESHAWAR: Prices of essential kitchen items, including live chicken/meat, cooking oil/ghee, flour, sugar, vegetables, grocery items, pack milk, fresh milk and others have soared up in the local market, according to a survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

During a visit to the local market in the provincial capital here, it was witnessed that prices have increased manifold. As the holy month of Ramazan is approaching fast, the traders and shopkeepers have started squeezing ‘poverty-stricken’ people by charging artificial and self-imposed rates of the important daily use items.

It was revealed that live chicken price had gone up exponentially in the local market as the commodity is being sold at Rs281/- per kg against Rs271/- per kg. A dozen of farm eggs are being sold at Rs160-170 and Rs180/-.

Butchers have continued to squeeze poverty-stricken masses by charging artificial rates owing to lack of any price check mechanism and least attention toward this important issue of the local administration. Cow beef was being sold at Rs550-600 and Rs650/- per kg against the official fixed price of Rs270-300 per kg, while mutton beef was available at Rs1400-1500 per kg, the survey noted.

According to the survey, the first category ghee/cooking oil is being sold at Rs450-460-470 per kg/litre, second category at Rs440 per litre/kg, while imported ghee prices have also increased at Rs400 per kg. In Peshawar wholesale market, it was noticed that a tin of ghee weight 16-kg has increased at Rs500, reaching it rate at Rs7000/- during the last 15 days, while in retail price of high-quality ghee/cooking oil was available at Rs450-460 per kg/litre.

Similarly, the survey revealed another renowned brand tin of ghee weight 16-kg was available at Rs7100/- while 5-kg ghee carton/tin was available at Rs2400/-while Rs480/- per kg and second category at Rs400/- per kg/litre in the retail market.

As the Ramazan is approaching fast, the price of flour has also jacked up in the local market because of most use of the item in this holy month. A 20-kg fine four bag was being sold at Rs1300-1350/- and Rs1400/-, while brown colored flour was available at Rs1200-1250 per 20-kg bag.

Similarly, it was noted that an 80-kg fine flour bag was being sold at Rs6400-6500 in the wholesale market. Maida (fine flour) was available at Rs80 per kg. Owing to the increasing price of maida, the rates of confectionary items have also increased exponentially in the open market.

The survey furthermore noticed one kilogram sugar is being sold at Rs95-96 against the price of Rs90 per kg in the local market. Prices of packed milk have further surged up as from Rs10-20 per litre has been witnessed in the local market, it added.

Similarly, the price of fresh milk has also increased as high fat milk is being sold at Rs140/- per litre, low fat milk at Rs130/- per litre. An upward trend in prices of pulses was witnessed and shopkeepers have charged artificial rates of food commodities owing to absence of price check by authorities concerned.

The survey noticed one-kg good quality rice (sela) was available at Rs180/- while toota rice being sold at Rs110-120/- per kg. Dal mash priced at Rs300-320/- per kg, white channa (big size) at Rs200/- while small-size white channa at Rs160/- per kg, dhoti dal at Rs260 per kg, dal channa at Rs200/- per kg, dal chilka (black) at Rs240/- per kg, dal chilka (Green) at Rs200/- per kg, dal masoor at Rs180/- per kg, gram flour (baisen) at Rs120/- per kg, moonge at Rs200/- per kg, it was noted.

A mixed trend in prices of vegetables witnessed in the local market, the survey noted. Prices of tomatoes have been reduced at Rs80-100/- per kg from Rs 160 per kg, while onion was available at Rs60-70/- per kg, ginger at Rs400/- per kg, whereas garlic at Rs400/- per kg. Cucumber was available at Rs50-60 per kg, green chili at Rs200/- per kg while one-kg lemon was available at Rs120 per kg.

Bitter gourd (Karela) was being sold at Rs250/- per kg, capsicum at Rs180/- per kg, peas are being available at Rs100-120 per kg, arvi at Rs100/- per kg, cauliflower at Rs80 per kg, red-potatoes at Rs80/- per kg, cabbage at Rs80 per kg, bringle at Rs60/- per kg.

Long, apple and round gourds were available within range of Rs80-90/- per kg, while ladyfinger was available at Rs150-200/- per kg; Spinach at Rs30 per bundle, lemon at Rs120 per kg.

Iranian apples are being sold at 200/- per kg while locally produced apples available at Rs120-150/- per kg, bananas available at Rs50-60/- and Rs70/- per dozen, guava was available at Rs120-150/- per kg, pomegranate at Rs200/- per kg, big-size kinnow at Rs120/- per dozen, small-size at Rs60-70/- and Rs80/- while orange was available at Rs80-90/- and Rs120/- per dozen.

