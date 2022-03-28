KP govt facilitating industrialists: SACM

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Industries Abdul Karim Khan has said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would provide all facilities to the investors to boost industrialisation and businesses in the province.

Speaking at an “Investment conference” here, he said that KP had vast potential for investment in various businesses, economic zones, tourism zones, mines and minerals and other sectors.

He termed the integrated tourism zones project as the best opportunity for the domestic, as well as, foreign investors to invest in the sector, saying that KP government had created a conducive environment to lure more businesspersons and investors to the province.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority General Manager for Investment Umair Khattak, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment Vice-chairman Engr Said Mahmood, representatives of private companies and investors attended the conference.

