ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
ASC 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
ASL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.39%)
AVN 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.92%)
BOP 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.55%)
FFL 7.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.65%)
GGGL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.77%)
GGL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.66%)
GTECH 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.58%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.37%)
MLCF 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.72%)
PACE 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.21%)
PIBTL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (8.63%)
PTC 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.18%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 29.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.6%)
TELE 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.35%)
TPL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
TPLP 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.21%)
TREET 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.88%)
TRG 76.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.92%)
UNITY 25.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
WAVES 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.88%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
YOUW 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.24%)
BR100 4,350 Increased By 6.1 (0.14%)
BR30 15,418 Increased By 7.1 (0.05%)
KSE100 43,551 Increased By 28.6 (0.07%)
KSE30 16,657 Increased By 35.4 (0.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,346
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,086
18624hr
Sindh
574,803
Punjab
504,894
Balochistan
35,469
Islamabad
135,038
KPK
218,937
Brecorder Logo
Mar 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

It is impossible that any side will collapse suddenly

Rashed Maher 28 Mar, 2022

Not long ago, the PTI government was apparently irked by a particular Supreme Court of Pakistan judgment. It is, however, quite unfortunate that the government appears to be unaware of the fact that independent courts lead to more democratic governments. That the role of an independent judiciary in preserving and protecting freedom cannot be over-emphasized is a fact. The observations being made by the learned judges of the apex court of Pakistan in recent days during the course of court proceedings following the filing of a no-confidence motion by joint opposition against the prime minister in National Assembly speak volumes about higher judiciary’s approach to sanctity of constitution and rule of law.

The ability of courts and judges to perform their duties free of influence or control by other actors, whether governmental or private, is indeed praiseworthy, although it is impossible for any state or society to create a perfectly independent judiciary that is completely insulated from all forms of political and popular influence. Judicial independence is a means to an end rather than an end itself.

Our political parties, including those who constitute the PTI-led coalition governments at centre and in two provinces, are therefore required to ensure that they do not do or commit anything that may undermine or weaken our judiciary’s principal function of authoritative adjudication in relation to any or all disputes over the application of laws in specific situations, including the present one facing this nation of 200 million people who have been witnessing to their chagrin the following: in this game of political brinkmanship it is impossible that any side will collapse suddenly.

Rashed Maher (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Supreme Court PTI Government no confidence vote

Rashed Maher

Comments

1000 characters

It is impossible that any side will collapse suddenly

Financial crunch: MoF refuses subsidy on phosphatic, potash fertilizers

Shahzain Bugti quits federal cabinet, joins PDM

Objections of Sindh rejected: ECNEC approves phase-II of Greater Thal Canal

Nationwide protests if Afghan girls’ schools stay shut: activists

FBR seizes smuggled goods worth Rs450m in Balochistan

No American policy of regime change in Russia: US

NFT of Mandela’s arrest warrant auctioned for $130,000

Maryam accuses PM of using taxpayers’ money to organise his rallies

Nawaz accepts PML-Q’s condition of chief ministership?

Govt steals the spotlight through its ‘power show’?

Read more stories