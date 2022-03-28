TDAP organises training programme in Quetta

QUETTA: TDAP successfully organized 5th episode of National Exporters Training Program (NETP) at Quetta in collaboration with National University of Modern Languages, Quetta Capmus on 23rd March 2022. The objective of this program was to train potential and new exporters in order to become successful exporters.

Zarmeen Khan, Head of Department of Management Sciences, NUML presented welcome remarks. Noor Ali Achakzai, In-charge TDAP, Quetta highlighted the role of TDAP and briefed the participants about the National Exporters Training Program (NETP) and.

Zainab Khan, Assistant Director, representative from State Bank of Pakistan presented export financing schemes of SBP for facilitation of exporters. Mr. Akhtar Langov, Director Small Industries, Government of Balochistan applauded the initiative of TDAP and apprised the audience about the initiatives of Industries Department regarding the export promotion from the province. Shakoor Ahmed, Provincial Chief, SMEDA Quetta, appreciated TDAP on arranging the program and for sharing much needed knowledge and experience on Export Development. He also apprised the audience regarding the importance of such initiatives in promoting the entrepreneurship culture in the country.

