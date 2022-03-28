‘SSGC empowers disabled persons by providing them entrepreneurship’

KARACHI: SSGC under its CSR program collaborated with a leading not-for-profit organisation, Association of Physically Handicapped Adults (APHA). The gas utility provided 5 tricycles motor bikes loaded with TUC shops to the Person With Disabilities (PWDs) for them to earn their livelihoods with dignity and without becoming dependent on anyone.

In this regards a simple yet impressive ceremony was held at APHA House on March 26, 2022 in which Salman A. Siddiqui, Head of Corporate Communications, SSGC, was the chief guest. He handed over keys of these tricycle motor bikes to their owners. On this occasion guest of honour, Mussarat Nasreen, Director Social Welfare, Govt of Sindh, was also present whereas APHA was represented by its President Shareeful Muzaffar, General Secretary Nishat and Vice Chief Patron Syed Khalid Husain, besides a number of their PWD members on wheelchair.

While speaking on the occasion, Siddiqui congratulated all five PWDs for embarking on a new journey of self-dependency with pride. He said that SSGC besides it’s prime role as a gas transmission and distribution company has been vibrantly pursuing its CSR program for over two decades in collaboration with selfless organisations like APHA.

