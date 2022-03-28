ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
ASC 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
ASL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.39%)
AVN 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.92%)
BOP 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.55%)
FFL 7.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.65%)
GGGL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.77%)
GGL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.66%)
GTECH 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.58%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.37%)
MLCF 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.72%)
PACE 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.21%)
PIBTL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (8.63%)
PTC 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.18%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 29.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.6%)
TELE 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.35%)
TPL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
TPLP 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.21%)
TREET 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.88%)
TRG 76.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.92%)
UNITY 25.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
WAVES 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.88%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
YOUW 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.24%)
BR100 4,350 Increased By 6.1 (0.14%)
BR30 15,418 Increased By 7.1 (0.05%)
KSE100 43,551 Increased By 28.6 (0.07%)
KSE30 16,657 Increased By 35.4 (0.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,346
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,086
18624hr
Sindh
574,803
Punjab
504,894
Balochistan
35,469
Islamabad
135,038
KPK
218,937
Women’s empowerment: Alvi explains how art of communication is the language of leadership

APP 28 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that the art of communication is vital to empower the women and put them to the path of development. While addressing the concluding ceremony of the 2nd annual conference on the development discourses and critiques at the IBA city campus here on Sunday, he said that the effective communication plays an important role in the development.

He said that some people could not adjust themselves to meet the needs of communication. The President said that there are some tools and we have to acquire them to achieve our goals.

He further said that tool sets are available to improve the food production and health system. The President said that it is the common perception in our society that the molvis are playing their role as obstacle to controlling population in the country, which is wrong.

He said that they (Molvis) are here to help us. He further said that there are 9 millions pregnancies in the country in a year and out of them 4 millions are unwanted. The President said that the women are not provided with equal rights even in the West.

He said that the women have talent and they get admission into medical colleges 70 to 80 percent on merit in Pakistan. He said that the effective communication is need of the hour to cope the challenges coming on the way to development.

Earlier, Executive Director of the IBA, S Akbar Zaidi welcomed the President Dr Arif Alvi to the Conference and said that they had very diverse discussions during the conference.

He said that tiny to big issues have been tried to cover in the development conference including the discussions on the disability. He further said that the representation of the women has also been ensured.

