Speedmaster chronograph: OMEGA collaborates with Swatch

Press Release 28 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: The design partnership, a first for OMEGA and Swatch, follows the popular trend of collaborations between luxury and street brands to create innovative new products that blend the best of both worlds.

For OMEGA, the joint mission is both a fun undertaking and a respectful nod to the plucky company that risked it all to kick-start the ailing Swiss watch industry during the quartz revolution.

The brands have drawn their design inspiration from space, to create a collection of eleven Swatches named after planetary bodies, from the giant star at the centre of the solar system to the dwarf planet at its periphery.

All of the Swatches are in BIOCERAMIC, a unique mix of two-thirds ceramic and one-third material derived from castor oil. Although colours like pink and pale blue offer strong clues that these are not your standard Speedmaster watches, a hard-core Moonwatch fan would be hard-pushed to find the difference in the overall look.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Omega Speedmaster chronograph Swatch Swiss watch industry

