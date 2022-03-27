I won’t surrender before ‘selected’ PM: Bilawal

PARACHINAR: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Saturday that it was always his desire to visit Parachinar. Addressing a public rally at Parachinar, he said his mother, late Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, would call Parachinar a ‘Mini Larkana’.

Declaring himself heir of the martyrs of Pakistan, Bilawal defiantly said he would never bow down before the terrorists. “And neither will I surrender to ‘selected’ prime minister and his government,” he said categorically.

He was of the view that Imran was not the prime minister of the people of Pakistan. “Injustice was done by imposing him on the nation,” he commented.

PPP chairman said now when he (PM Imran) has lost majority in the National Assembly, he has also lost his senses. “This ‘coward’ is wandering here and there in search of support,” he added.

“What type of state of Medina is this where farmers do not have fertilizers; where 10 million jobs were not given despite promise, and the people are in deep pain because of massive inflation,” he questioned.

Truth of the matter was that, he went on to add, this was not the ‘change’ the ‘selected’ premier had promised, but‘destruction’. “What kind of ‘change’ is this where there is relief for the rich, and miseries for the poor,” asked Bilawal.

PPP chairman said that the prime minister’s politics was characterized by using indecent language against others and levelling allegations against them. “Is it an appropriate behaviour,” he asked.

Bilawal said that PPP would never give up its struggle against the government but would face it. He claimed that the results of recently held local bodies’ elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) had showed that the people had rejected the ruling party.

He asked the prime minister to compete with the opposition parties in the parliament, rather than outside the parliament. “Imran, if you have the sportsman spirit, then face the no-trust motion against your government,” he challenged.

He was of the view that no other country’s agent had caused as much damage to Pakistan as this man (Imran) had done.

Bilawal wondered that PM Imran was now praising India’s foreign policy. “The ‘selected’ even ran Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s election campaign,” he alleged.

He asked whether the prime minister had fought the Kashmir case. “He always prides himself on fighting the case of Kashmiris. But instead of becoming their ambassador, he became the ambassador of the Indian agent, Kulbhushan Jadhav,” PPP chairman alleged.

He threatened the prime minister that if he, what he called, kept telling lies to the nation about the opposition, then the opposition parties, too, would expose the first lady’s ‘stories of corruption’.

Accusing the PTI of running a campaign against the country’s secret agencies, he said that the opposition would never allow the ruling party to malign the state institutions.