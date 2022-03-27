Prices of essential kitchen items show mixed trend

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen items have witnessed a mixed trend during this week past as compared to the preceding week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder here on Saturday.

The survey observed during the week that prices of most of the non-perishable items witnessed a mixed trend but perishable items including fruits and vegetables witnessed an increasing trend.

Moreover, with the arrival of holy month of Ramazan, the Ramazan-specific items such as dates, traditional juices, drinks, and basin prices have also gone up.

Ghee/cooking oil prices have gone out of control as best quality cooking oil/ghee brands such as Dalda, Sufi, and others’ prices have touched almost Rs 500 per kg mark, while B-grade brands’ prices have also crossed Rs 375 per litre mark. B-grade cooking oil price has gone up from Rs 375 per pack to Rs 380 per pack of 900 grams.

The traders said that the price of the best quality ghee/cooking oil such as Dalda, Sufi, and Shan has been increased by another Rs 10 tin, which reflects that in past two weeks ghee/cooking oil price have been increased by Rs 280 per 5 litre pack from Rs 2,130 per 5 litre to Rs 2,410 per 5 litre.

While Mustard oil is being sold at Rs 475 per kg. Mutton price further jumped from Rs 1,400 per kg to Rs 1,450 per kg, while boneless beef price witnessed another increase of Rs 50 per kg from Rs 800 per kg to Rs 850 per kg and beef with bone is being sold at Rs 650 per kg.

Chicken prices witnessed an increase of Rs 400 per 40 kg from Rs 11,000 per 40 kg to Rs 11,400 per 40 kg in the wholesale market, which in the retail is being sold at Rs 310 per kg and chicken meat is available in the range of Rs 450-480 per kg. Eggs prices went up from at Rs 3,500 per carton to Rs 3,750 per carton, which in retail are being sold at Rs 135 per dozen against Rs 130 per dozen.

No change were witnessed in Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices which is being sold at Rs 3,500 per cylinder of 15 kg, while in retail, LPG price has jumped from Rs 235 per kg against Rs 245 per kg.

In wholesale market, sugar price remained stable at Rs 4,200 per bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs 90-95 per kg.

However, during the week under review, wheat flour price has witnessed a reduction as best quality wheat flour price in wholesale market went down from Rs 1,110 per 15 kg bag to Rs 1,045 per 15 kg bag, which in retail is being traded in the range of Rs 1,075-1,090 per bag against Rs 1,040 per 15 kg bag and normal quality wheat flour price went down from Rs 1,030 per 15 kg bag to Rs 1,010 per bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs 1,040 per bag against Rs 1,070. No changes were observed in the prices of various brands of packed spices as a pack of 25 gram Shan and National spice is being sold at Rs 75-80 per pack but the suppliers have reduced the size of the pack from 43 grams to 25 grams. Powder chillis price is stable at Rs 465 per kg and powder turmeric prices at Rs 400 per kg.

Price of Ramazan-specific items such as basin was increased in the past week from Rs 150 per kg to Rs 200 per kg, good quality dates price went up from Rs 250 per kg to Rs 300 per kg, Jam-e-Shireen jumbo size bottle price went up from Rs 300 per bottle to Rs 380 per bottle and normal size bottle from Rs 250 to Rs 290.

Fresh milk as well as packed milk prices which have been increased a couple of weeks ago during this week remained stable as one litre pack of Olpers, Milk Pak, and other brands is available at Rs 170 per pack. While milk creams such as Olpers and Milk Pak prices already have witnessed an increase of Rs 5 per pack from Rs 135 per pack to Rs 140 per pack. Fresh milk is being sold at Rs 145 per kg and yogurt at Rs 160 per kg. Formula milk prices were increased last week as Lactogen and Nido prices went up from Rs 420 per 200 gram pack to Rs 490 per 200 gram pack.

Rice prices have witnessed a decline, as best quality Basmati rice is available at Rs 7,200 per 40 kg bag against Rs 7,600 per bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs 200 per kg against Rs 205-210 per kg, while broken Basmati is available at Rs 4,000 per 40 kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs 125 per kg.

Pulses prices witnessed a mixed trend as gram pulse price jumped from Rs 8,000 per 40 kg to Rs 9,000 per 40 kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs 240 per kg against Rs 210 per kg, fine quality mash price went down from Rs 10,800 per bag to Rs 10,000 per 40 kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs 280 per kg against Rs 300 per kg.

Best quality lentil is being sold at Rs 240 per kg, best quality bean lentil at Rs 10,000 per 40 kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs 280 per kg.

Moong price is stable at Rs 175 per kg and masoor is being sold at Rs 240 per kg.

Overall vegetables prices witnessed an increasing trend as potato price went up from Rs 160 per 5 kg to Rs 175 per 5 kg, which in retail are still being sold at Rs 40-45 per kg. Onions price remained stable at Rs 200 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs 50 per kg and tomato price went down from Rs 450 per 5 kg to Rs 350 per 5 kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs 80-85 per kg against Rs 90-95 per kg.

Peas price went up from Rs 350 per 5 kg to Rs 425 per 5 kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs 95 per kg against Rs 80 per kg. Chinese garlic price remained stable at Rs 375 per kg and ginger price also remained stable at to Rs 200 per kg.

Okra price went up from Rs 225 per kg to Rs 240 per kg, bitter gourd price went down from Rs 220 per kg to Rs 185 per kg, carrot price is stable at Rs 50 per kg. Pumpkin went up from Rs 60 per kg to Rs 110 per kg. Cauliflower price further went down from Rs 60 per kg to Rs 50 per kg. Brinjal price went down from Rs 80 per kg to Rs 65 per kg and cabbage price went down from Rs 60 per kg to Rs 50 per kg, radish price went up from Rs 25 per kg to Rs 30 per kg, yam price went up from Rs 65 per kg to Rs 85 per kg.

Overall fruit prices witnessed an increasing trend as Iranian Kalakilo apple price went up from Rs 250 per kg to Rs 300 per kg, Pakistan Kalakilo from Rs 220 per kg to Rs 250 per kg, golden apple price went up from Rs 165 per kg to Rs 180 per kg, white apple price is stable at Rs 150 per kg.

Best quality banana price remained stable at Rs 180 per dozen, while normal is being sold in the range of Rs 120-130 per dozen, guava price remained stable at Rs 90 per kg, best quality oranges price remained stable as best quality oranges are available at Rs 275 per dozen, and normal quality oranges in the range of Rs 80-150 per dozen.

New arrival best quality strawberry is available at Rs 300 per kg and normal quality at Rs 200 per kg, while melon is being sold at Rs 100 per kg against Rs 80 per kg.

