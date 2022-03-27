HACPL raises CKD models’ prices

KARACHI: Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited (HACPL) has increased the prices of its CKD models up to Rs400,000 by March 26, 2022.

The company said that it is unavoidable to maintain the current retail prices and compelled to pass the increase in forex, shipping cost & raw material to its customers.

The retail prices of HACPL of CKD models are: 1.2L City MT is now Rs3,129,000 with an increase of Rs400,000, 1.2 City CVT - Rs3,249,000, 1.5L City CVT - Rs3,446,000, 1.5L City Asp MT - Rs3,579,000, 1.5L City Asp CVT - Rs3,749,000, BR-V CVTS – Rs4,079,000, Civic 1.5L Turbo M-CVT – Rs5,399,000, Civic Oriel 1.5L Turbo M-CVT – Rs5,649,000 & Civic RS 1.5L Turbo LL-CVT – Rs6,499,000.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022