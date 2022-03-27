ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
ASC 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
ASL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.39%)
AVN 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.92%)
BOP 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.55%)
FFL 7.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.65%)
GGGL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.77%)
GGL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.66%)
GTECH 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.58%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.37%)
MLCF 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.72%)
PACE 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.21%)
PIBTL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (8.63%)
PTC 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.18%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 29.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.6%)
TELE 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.35%)
TPL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
TPLP 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.21%)
TREET 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.88%)
TRG 76.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.92%)
UNITY 25.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
WAVES 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.88%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
YOUW 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.24%)
BR100 4,350 Increased By 6.1 (0.14%)
BR30 15,418 Increased By 7.1 (0.05%)
KSE100 43,551 Increased By 28.6 (0.07%)
KSE30 16,657 Increased By 35.4 (0.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,345
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,523,900
31024hr
Sindh
574,730
Punjab
504,841
Balochistan
35,469
Islamabad
135,023
KPK
218,898
Buzdar terms PTI’s public meeting ‘a referendum’

Recorder Report 27 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: The Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Saturday that the Islamabad’s PTI public meeting on Sunday will prove to be the last nail in the coffin of the mafia. “Now Islamabad’s public meeting turns into a war between good and bad,” he said, adding: “The people are fully aware that Imran Khan is a true leader; every child of Pakistan knows who is right and who is wrong.”

Usman Buzdar reaffirmed that we are standing beside the captain who has come out from every crisis successfully and put the country on the right direction. Moreover, talking to the federal and provincial Ministers and assembly members, the CM said that development projects of Rs22 million have been launched in Toba Tek Singh. Under the annual development programme 407 ongoing and other new development projects in district Toba Tek Singh will cost Rs5 billion. Similarly, Rs1.3 billion will be spent on 171 projects of community development. Moreover, under sustainable development projects 474 development schemes would be completed at a cost of Rs890 million.

Farrukh Habib, Riaz Fityana, Ashifa Riaz, Hashim Jawan Bakht, Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad, Nasrullah Dreshak and others including Chief Secretary Punjab, IG Punjab, Commissioner Faisalabad, RPO, DC Toba Tek Singh and other concerned authorities were also present on this occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Punjab CM referendum CM Usman Buzdar PTI’s public meeting

