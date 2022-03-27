Buzdar terms PTI’s public meeting ‘a referendum’

LAHORE: The Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Saturday that the Islamabad’s PTI public meeting on Sunday will prove to be the last nail in the coffin of the mafia. “Now Islamabad’s public meeting turns into a war between good and bad,” he said, adding: “The people are fully aware that Imran Khan is a true leader; every child of Pakistan knows who is right and who is wrong.”

Usman Buzdar reaffirmed that we are standing beside the captain who has come out from every crisis successfully and put the country on the right direction. Moreover, talking to the federal and provincial Ministers and assembly members, the CM said that development projects of Rs22 million have been launched in Toba Tek Singh. Under the annual development programme 407 ongoing and other new development projects in district Toba Tek Singh will cost Rs5 billion. Similarly, Rs1.3 billion will be spent on 171 projects of community development. Moreover, under sustainable development projects 474 development schemes would be completed at a cost of Rs890 million.

Farrukh Habib, Riaz Fityana, Ashifa Riaz, Hashim Jawan Bakht, Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad, Nasrullah Dreshak and others including Chief Secretary Punjab, IG Punjab, Commissioner Faisalabad, RPO, DC Toba Tek Singh and other concerned authorities were also present on this occasion.

